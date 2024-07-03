If You Have A Pet, Pay Attention: Several Pet Food Brands Are Being Recalled Due To Bacteria

Another day, another unfortunate national recall. This time, a few pet food brands are up on the chopping block. Per Newsweek, the recall hails from the online pet food subscription site, Viva Raw. Reportedly, five Viva Raw products were exposed to harmful bacteria. "Listeria monocytogenes" is a health risk to both humans and pets. Be on the lookout for the following products. Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground, Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked, Viva Turkey for Cats, Viva Pure Turkey, and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies.

The FDA's recall release goes into further detail about the bacteria itself and the harm it can cause.

"Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pets eating contaminated products. People can become exposed to this pathogen through multiple routes such as handling the contaminated products, contact with pets that have eaten contaminated products and/or contact with surfaces that have touched contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils, or countertops. Risk of human illness from Listeria monocytogenes contaminated pet food increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces."

Really, both you and your pet could be in harm's way, if you aren't careful. "Infected pets may display symptoms such as mild to severe diarrhea, anorexia, fever, nervous, muscular and respiratory signs, miscarriage, depression, shock, and death."

A National Recall Is In Effect For A Few Pet Food Brands

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported. The chances of a pet getting sick from the bacteria are also rare. However, the FDA relayed a critical message regarding asymptomatic pets.

"Infected pets, even if they do not show symptoms, can act as carriers and transfer L. monocytogenes through their feces and saliva into the home environment and to people and other pets in the household. If your pet has eaten the recalled product(s) and has symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection, please contact your veterinarian."

If it's not sunscreen, it's coffee. I get that recalls happen all of the time. But, honestly, it feels like we're living in the era of "Mother Earth's Revenge." Which is a disaster movie I'd watch in a theater in a heartbeat.