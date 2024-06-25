Beware, Coffee Drinkers, A National Recall On Select Coffee Brands Is In Effect

The FDA announced a comprehensive recall of more than a few notable coffee brands. Snapchill LLC, a Wisconsin-based company, did the right thing by calling out the canned coffee they're responsible for. Unfortunately, with that good deed comes a national recall covering almost 300 types of canned coffee sold under various brands. Most importantly, this isn't something to brush off as there's a risk of encountering botulism if you aren't careful.

"What's botulism?" That's a question with a bit of a complex answer, but for this particular instance: severe food poisoning. Botulism attacks the body's nerves, leading to difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and/or death. It's a serious illness.

Currently, there haven't been any reports of illness due to Snapchill's products. However, the recall alert notes the manufacturing process "could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods." Some products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, and some were through direct online purchases from Snapchill.

Which Coffee Brands Are Included In The National Recall?

Honestly, there are so many products on the list, that it would be insane to list them all individually here. Fortunately, though, the FDA has a handy PDF I can link you to so you can browse the list and see if anything you own is there. (Please utilize CTRL+F to quickly scan specific brands if you don't want to scroll through.)

If you do own any of these products, you have some options. 1. Dump them out/throw them away immediately. 2. Or, return them to Snapchill or wherever you bought them from. Snapchill will honor full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase in the form of a picture of the product(s).

If you've already consumed any of those products, it's not the end of the world. Be on the lookout, however, for the following symptoms over the next six hours to two full weeks.

General weakness

Dizziness

Double vision

Trouble speaking or swallowing

Difficulty breathing

Weakness of other muscles

Abdominal distension

Constipation

The CDC says that if any of those symptoms emerge, seek medical help ASAP.