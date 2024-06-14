Turns Out Your Sunscreen Could Make You Sick: National Recall

As the summer heats up, be careful of what sunscreen products you're using. Suntegrity announced a national recall of several of its products. The company put out a press release detailing exactly what to be wary of.

"On May 24, 2024, Suntegrity Skincare voluntarily recalled several lots of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation (Multiple Shades) based on its discovery of product separation causing an unusual odor. And a higher than acceptable microbiological mold count [Aspergillus sydowii] for Lot 115BU that developed post-release and over time in a recent test," the press release begins.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to voluntarily recall these additional lots: 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO. Even though all original and recent test results received back are clear.

If you have purchased this product directly from our website or Amazon, please check the Lot Number. Which is located on the rear of the tube in the top crimp line where the tube is sealed. If the product matches any of these lots, please immediately stop use of the product. Email us with your order number, product lot number, and name so we can confirm your purchase of the affected lot. After confirmation, we will request that you cut the tube and provide a photo of the back (showing the lot number). Before disposing so that you may receive a refund, store credit or exchange to another Suntegrity Face SPF product."

Suntegrity Is Recalling Some Of Their Products Due To Mold

Now, the layman's touch. Aspergillus sydowii (which I promise is a real strain of fungus and not a spell) can cause an allergic skin reaction or a primary fungal skin infection if used on injured or sunburned skin. If you touch your eyes, it can also cause an eye infection. However, if you have been using the product (and you're not immunocompromised), an allergic skin reaction from contaminated products "generally clears after cleansing the skin and discontinuing use."

As far as national recalls go, this is fortunately one of the tamer ones. At least we aren't turning into mold monsters, so there's that!