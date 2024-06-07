A Soda Company Just Recalled Multiple Drinks Sold At Restaurants Across U.S. — Should You Be Concerned?

A Connecticut soda company has hit the pause button on four of its fizzy favorites, recalling them from restaurants. The soda recall follows an FDA announcement that the beverages contain preservatives and food dyes, including one linked to cancer.

The Charles Boggini Company, based in Coventry, Connecticut, has voluntarily recalled its "Pink Lemonade," "Cola Flavoring Base," "Yellow Lemonade," and "Yellow Lemonade X." These products, available in one- and five-gallon containers, are primarily distributed to restaurants.

The recalls encompass 28 gallons of pink lemonade, 2,723 gallons of cola flavoring base, and 112 gallons of both yellow lemonade and yellow lemonade X.

A spokesperson for Charles Boggini Company denied recall claims, stating the company had simply provided clients with new labels for existing products on their shelves.

How serious are the health risks attributed to the preservatives and food dyes? Below are the FDA findings, as reported by Newsweek.

The Charles Boggini Pink Lemonade and Cola Flavoring Base have been classified as Class II health hazards, whereas the Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X products have been designated as Class III health hazards.

The FDA Classifications That Led to the Reported Soda Recall

When classifying the health hazards of recalled products, the FDA considers several factors. These include whether the product has already caused illness or injury and the potential risk of future health impacts.

Class I recalls are the most severe. They indicate that the product poses a significant risk of causing "serious adverse health consequences or death," as stated by the FDA.

Class II is assigned when "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, with the probability of serious adverse health consequences being remote." In contrast, Class III is designated when "use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

The Pink Lemonade product was reportedly recalled due to undeclared FD&C Red No. 40. Similarly, the Cola Flavoring Base contained undeclared sulfites. Meanwhile, both the Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X had undeclared FD&C Yellow No. 5.

Meanwhile, FD&C Red 40, also known as E129, is a red dye used in cosmetics, drugs, and food. Agencies like the EPA and WHO consider it safe for dietary exposure. However, some studies link it to allergies, migraines, and ADHD in children. The FDA mandates its declaration on product labels, with recalls if not properly listed.

Sulfites are preservatives used in food. The FDA mandates labeling for sulfites over 10 ppm. Some individuals may experience skin reactions, digestive issues, or respiratory problems due to sulfite sensitivity.

FD&C Yellow No. 5, or tartrazine (E102), is a synthetic food dye found in soda, candy, and pastries. It can cause allergic reactions in asthmatics and those with aspirin intolerance.