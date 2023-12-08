10 TikTok Hacks for People Who Are Terrible at Wrapping Christmas Presents

Nothing will humble you quite as fast as trying to wrap a Christmas present. Wrapping paper is so thin it seems to fold back on itself out of spite. Scissors are determined to eat your tape and never cut a single straight line. And no matter how delicately you crease your edges, those corners never look like the perfect triangles your cousin places under the tree every year. Need help mastering how to wrap a Christmas present? You've come to the right place.
Sure, there are alternatives to avoiding the struggle of present wrapping altogether. We've all succumbed to the gift bag and tissue paper combo after wrestling with a roll of candy cane wrapping paper for too long. While tossing something in a bag or hiring a professional does have its perks, we don't want you to give up on gift wrapping just yet.
Because chances are, you might just be doing it wrong. Like, really wrong.
There are quite a few tips and tricks that the gift-wrapping pros have been gatekeeping from the rest of us. Tips and tricks that can make wrapping presents a breeze—or at least a little easier. So before you spiral into a holiday meltdown, check out these 10 TikTok hacks that will help even the most terrible gift wrapper turn out perfectly wrapped presents this Christmas. Make sure you check out our gift guides for your mother-in-law, teens, parents and grandparents, so you're prepared before spending a weekend wrapping gifts and watching your favorite classic Christmas movies.
For When You Didn't Cut Enough Paper
Is there anything more disheartening than realizing that the piece of wrapping paper you painstakingly measured out isn't anywhere close to being long enough? Instead of starting over or attempting to cover the exposed gift with a second strip of paper, take a cue from @lindsayroggenbuck and turn your present diagonally on the paper. This way, you have more than enough paper to cover the whole thing.
For When You Can't Find Your Scissors
No scissors? No problem. When @bossmamakayla's pair went MIA, she grabbed a steak knife to use instead. Surprisingly, it worked like a charm. Just make sure you also copy the kid's playmat she used underneath the wrapping paper to avoid any table scratches.
For When You Can't Find Your Tape
Tape always seems to vanish right when you need it most. But luckily, TikToker @lenniamc has a simple hack for those moments of desperation. Using just a bit more paper—and some fancy folding skills—she manages to seal a whole present without a single piece of Scotch.
For When You're Trying to Use Less Tape
If your presents always come out looking like a tape-wrapped mummy, you'll want to follow @loweryhousetohome's tutorial ASAP. She walks you step by step on how to wrap a present using just three pieces of tape.
For When You Can't Cut a Straight Line to Save Your Life
Wavy lines and mismatched edges are no match for @decorsnippets' game-changing gift-wrapping station setup. Place these gift-wrapping clamps on a smooth surface like your kitchen table or island to hold down your paper and keep it from slipping while you cut. Then use one of these wrapping paper cutters to make a straight line every time. Boom—professional-looking edges in seconds.
For When You're Wrapping Something Round
Candles, wine bottles, mugs—whatever the circular item may be, don't bother trying to wrap it like a boxed gift. Follow @lizluxehome and cut slits into the top and bottom of the paper, then fold them over each other to create a neat closure.
For When You Need a Bag—But Don't Have One
Some presents just don't wrap well. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to MacGyver yourself a gift bag with the wrapping paper you already have. We love this TikTok hack from @lenniamc because it requires minimal supplies and can be used for all those oddly shaped presents that refuse to fit in a box.
For When the Gift Needs to be Easy to Open
If you're giving a gift to a young kiddo or someone with limited mobility, you want to make unwrapping the present as easy as possible. This simple tape trick from @lenniamc will help your recipient get to their gift in record time without having to struggle with stubborn wrapping paper or multiple layers of tape.
For When You Don't Want Your Gift Card to Look Like a Gift Card
We love receiving gift cards, but let's be real—they're not the most festive present to unwrap. Folding Queen @lenniamc gives us yet another reason to bow down with this hack for making any gift card presentation a little more fun.
For When You Need a Secret Card Compartment
This wrapping technique from @olivebranchcottage may look advanced, but it's actually super simple. Just follow the steps in the video to create a hidden compartment for a gift card or a sweet message of Christmas cheer. It's great for surprising your loved ones with a little something extra.
