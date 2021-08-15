Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The amazing things that parents do for their kids can never be fully thanked. But we can try, and try we will! Special times call for special gifts, such as anniversaries, weddings, and birthdays. However, there's no need to wait for the midst of a holiday season to spoil the folks. And, if you know someone (that didn't birth you) who just became a new progenitor themselves, these gifts for parents will show your love for them too.

It can be tough to know what to get parents. Sometimes a gift card is too impersonal for the person who raised you, and new home decor will definitely not be replacing the stuff you grew up with. So how do you show your everyday appreciation? Use this gift guide of six practical and uncommon goods.

Best Gifts For Parents

Individually speaking, my parents don't do a lot of coffee on the go anymore. That said, tumblers are out because who needs a lid when you're sipping slowly? This mug has the ingredients that combine to create a great parent, and that makes it a good stocking stuffer. (Or an anytime way to tell your parents how you feel!)

Cutting boards are a clever personalized gift: They'll either get used all the time or be set up somewhere as a nice piece of kitchen art. This walnut board is a high-quality way to impress your cooking-oriented in-laws or memorialize your own parent's special day. The maker of this board offers 25 different designs to suit every style.

Read More: Gifts for Firefighters They'll Love And Actually Use

This comfy throw blanket is made from warm flannel fleece that will keep folks warm on the couch. The printed family tree pictures will keep them warm in their hearts. You should know that this is an individual, thoughtful gift that won't come at the last minute. Average shipping and handling time can be up to twenty days! It looks so soft that ordering in advance definitely feels worth it.

A sonogram photo frame is a perfect gift for a new mom, new dad, or first-time grandparents. Technically it's a sweet gift for second-time parents too, but I'm a middle child, and I know enough to say that the novelty of these decor options wears off after the first kid. Still, a three-panel picture frame is never a bad idea. You may just take the opportunity to fill it with photos of yourself.

Tech gifts are out of the question when it comes to my folks. Until the day that I have the patience to field calls about Bluetooth and Wifi connections, gifting my parents a gadget like Alexa is too risky. So, I'll stick to a device that seems highfalutin but in reality is too easy to work: the Insta Pot. Am I banking on a few homecooked meals for myself out of this gift? Well, what sort of son would I be if I wasn't?

Gift boxes can sometimes be impersonal, but when they are filled with gourmet snacks like these, they feel a bit more thoughtful. Easy to consume food is a great idea for those new parents who aren't getting a lot of sleep or for snacking with your own parents on the porch. Quality time is the best gift for parents.

You can find more great gifts for parents on Amazon today. From thoughtfully monogrammed family keepsakes to gardening goods for green thumbs and cooking tools for the older folks: Everything you need to say "thank you" is right there!

Now Watch: Turn Your Backyard Into a Movie Theater With a Video Projector