Yellowstone diehards and recent converts, rejoice! This weekend, the Paramount Network will air every single episode of Yellowstone Seasons 1-5. So if you're looking to celebrate Kevin Costner's Golden Globe win for his portrayal of the Dutton family patriarch, catch up on the most recent episodes of Season 5, or just revisit some favorite scenes (cough Beth and Jamie's iconic brawls cough), you're in luck.



The marathon begins Friday, Feb. 17 with the 2018 series premiere, and finishes out on the night of Monday, Feb. 20 with Season 5, Episode 8 - the show's most recent installment. Whether you're ready to cue up the Paramount Network or you're wondering how to livestream the marathon without cable, we've got you covered. Here's a list of all the ways you can join in on the cattle wrangling and beer crushing this President's Day weekend -- most of them for free.

How to Watch the Yellowstone Marathon with Cable





How to Stream the Yellowstone Marathon without Cable

If you have cable, you can watch the Yellowstone marathon on the. Programming beginswith the 2018 series premiere. The most recent episode of the show, Season 5, Episode 8, will finish out the marathon onIf you're committed to the bit, you could be up pretty late this weekend. The final episode of each night airs at 1am ET/12am CT. But, have no fear. The Paramount Network wants you to get a solid eight hours of sleep. The marathon will resume with episodes airing at 9am ET/8am CT every morning.





No cable? No problem! Many streaming services carry the Paramount Network, so you can tune in to the marathon live, right from your smart TV, laptop, or mobile device. Here are the pricing plans for the streamers carrying this weekend's marathon, most of which offer a free trial:: 7-day free trial, then $25/month: 7-day free trial, then $70/month's Entertainment Tier: 7-day free trial, then $74.99/month's Orange Tier + Comedy Extra add-on, which includes the Paramount Network: 50% off your first month, then $41/monthIf you don't care about tuning in to the network's live marathon and just want to watch some Yellowstone at your own pace this weekend, the first four seasons are now available to stream on, with or without ads. Here's how the pricing plans break down:The base plan is dubbed. Sounds fancy, but it's the cheapest Peacock plan available. For $4.99/month, you can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone with ads on Peacock Premium.Upgrade tofor $9.99/month to watch without the ad breaks.Happy Yellowstone weekend!