How to Watch Puppy Bowl 2024 -- the 'Puppiest' Puppy Bowl Ever

You won't want to miss out on the world's fiercest and fluffiest competition.

The most important sporting event of the year is right around the corner — I'm talking, of course, about Puppy Bowl 2024.

The fierce and fluffy competition is celebrating its 20th year this Sunday. And Puppy Bowl XX is bigger, badder and more adorable than ever. They've got over 130 puppies taking the field, including puppy players, puppy coaches, puppy referees and a special halftime performance by kittens on miniature motorcycles. If that doesn't have you changing the channel from whatever Taylor's boyfriend will be up to, then I don't know what will.

The puppies have come from far and wide for the chance to fetch the WAYFAIR "Lombarky" Trophy. The lineup includes over 70 rescues from 36 states and territories. Referee Whistle the Rescue Pup will be keeping a fair and impartial eye on the game, with assistance from returning ref Dan Schachner.

There will also be six puppies with special needs competing, including Mr. Bean, a papillon born without front legs, and Riddle, a pug mix with a neurological condition.

The three-hour Puppy Bowl will wrap up right before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete in Super Bowl LVIII. And there are several different ways to watch the pawesome action. So there's really no excuse to miss it.

When is the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl 2024 will air on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The pre-show will begin an hour before that and includes a behind-the-scenes look at the competition as well as the kitten halftime performance.

Where Do I Watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl on Cable?

For viewers who prefer to watch on cable television, the Big Little Game will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

How Do I Stream the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

Puppy Bowl XX will also be available for streaming on both Max and Discovery+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.