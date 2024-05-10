How Blake Shelton Allegedly Spends Most Of His Free Time Post-'The Voice'

Blake Shelton seems to be living the dream with Gwen Stefani and her three sons. After a year of leaving The Voice, it was safe to wonder if boredom began to set in.

Maybe they missed the performances and the banter between all the judges. But according to a source close to the family, it's quite the opposite. "Blake has a very close bond with all the boys," they told Us Weekly, "He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him, and they spend almost all of their free time together. It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are."

Blake Shelton Is Happy with Life After The Voice

It's clear how important family life has become for Shelton and Stefani. After meeting on the show and marrying not long after, Shelton swiftly took the role of stepfather. Another source revealed that the family has come to love the slower, more rural style of Oklahoma to the fast pace of Los Angeles. "Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood," they stated.

Still, they always travel for each other's work. When No Doubt reunited for a special Coachella performance, Blake Shelton and their sons happily supported. You can tell he loves to see Stefani on the big stage, one of the sources saying, "Blake thinks Gwen's a rock star."

Even with the good memories and all the songs she made, there is a sense of regret that Stefani couldn't be with her family more. She told Nylon, ""I would be leaving my family [to write songs]. And if I didn't come home with a song, I'd be like, 'Oh, my God, I'm such a loser — I didn't have dinner with my family, and I didn't write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.' "I look at it now and think, 'God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?'"

Gwen uses those memories to be more present with her family today. That led her to reaffirm her marriage with Blake Shelton is strong, hiccups and all. "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she said of all the gossip. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."