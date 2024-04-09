Gwen Stefani Fires Back At Those Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani is speaking out about all those divorce and separation rumors going around about her and Blake Shelton. The singer fired back at the rumors, calling them blatant lies.

During her recent interview with Nylon, Stefani addressed her relationship with Shelton. She said that they were both aware that the tabloids had been trying to poke holes in their relationship. However, she said it was all just fabrications. "But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she said. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is..."

However, Stefani did say that she had some insecurities. Every now and then, she experiences doubt about her relationship with Shelton. Those feelings help inspired their duet "Purple Irises." She said she experienced paranoia because things were going so well.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Stefani told the outlet. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Gwen Stefani Loves Blake Shelton

However, love and admiration is the bedrock of both Stefani's and Shelton's relationship. She realized those feelings were just something her brain created.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," Stefani said, "and all this s—t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking."

The singer also talked about creating music while also being a mother and wife.

"I told this to Blake the other day: 'You don't understand — to be a mom and a wife and then write a record?' Everybody might be like, 'Why did it take so long?' Well, OK, I want to see you try to find five seconds to get creative," she said. "It's so hard to squeeze it into the life that I have. And that's why I think it's more special than ever. It's like when someone says, 'Oh my God, I got to get my hair colored' or 'I got to take a bath today' after just having a baby. That's what it's like for me to do music. It's that selfish — and special."