Alabama's Hobbit House in the Hollow is our Favorite Spring Getaway

Lord of the Rings fans, we have great news. You don't have to fly all the way to New Zealand to get a taste of what it's like to live in a Hobbit's home. You can experience the thrill of living in a child-sized creature's grassy hill cave right here in the United States! Tolkien himself wouldn't be able to tell the difference between Middle Earth and this charming Hobbit House at the Hollow AirBNB in Attalla, Alabama. This unique getaway spot deserves a place on your bucket list.

Okay, maybe this isn't exactly like those hobbit houses. The structure is at a normal height. Still, the house has a living roof and a warm and cozy feel on the inside. The structure is made up of raw wood beams, which gives it the same organic feel the film had. Visitors to the Hobbit Hollow house have access to the community barn space which includes a large kitchen and full bathroom.

The raw wood beams continue on the inside of the house above the dreamy queen size bed in the center of the room. To really bring the theme home, there are even photos of Frodo and Bilbo on one of the beams.

To add a touch of whimsy to your stay, a wall comprised of bottles will let colorful sunlight into the room.

The one-bedroom house is perfect for two guests. If the bathroom in the barn feels too far away there's also "the outhouse" with a flushing toilet available right outside the house. Also on the property is a frisbee golf course (because of course) and a community garden.

There are plenty of additional outdoor activities in the area to keep you busy. There is picturesque hiking at Nocallula Falls, bouldering at the world-class rocks at Horse Pens 40, kayaking Little River Canyon or Terrapin Creek, fishing and more. Pop into downtown Attalla for some antique shopping before coming back to unwind in your personal Hobbit retreat.

Don't forget about the fairy lights out back that will set the scene as you relax with a glass of wine under the stars. If you're interested in reserving Hobbit Hollow for yourself, visit their Airbnb page here. At only $60/night, it's a total bargain!

