Planning a wedding can be an incredibly stressful process (just ask any former bride). The wedding dress is one of the essential parts of the day, outside of the groom and the wedding song, because it will live on in all of your treasured wedding photos. If you just Google "wedding dresses," the results are incredibly overwhelming and some of the options might be way more expensive than what you're looking to spend.

Just because dresses can cost thousands of dollars doesn't mean you have to go broke buying your gown at one of the popular wedding stores. The laid back bride can find some great options on sites like Amazon and Etsy that are all well under $1,000. Some are even under $200! And they won't look like you bought a cheap ball gown or prom dress.

Whether your planning a beach wedding or a rustic barn wedding out in the country, we've found some fantastic and incredibly affordable options for you. Here's our round-up of six hippie wedding dresses for the bride who wants something low key but still beautiful.

1. Simple Boho Dress

While this isn't a traditional wedding gown, the simple shape and lace detail make it perfect for a backyard, beach, or barn wedding. And the open back adds a little something special that will make great pictures as you walk down the aisle. If you're looking for the definition of hippie style, this dress is for you. Going backless is also a fun way to jazz up your style if you prefer a high neckline.

Find this dress on Etsy here.

2. Boho Lace Dress

This lace wedding dress is truly timeless. The deep v neckline and cinched waist are flattering on every body shape. The lace takes a simple dress and makes it a perfect option for your wedding day. It also comes in different colors in case you're looking for affordable bridesmaid dresses.

Find this dress on Etsy here.

3. Mermaid Gown

This crochet lace dress is the definition of a bohemian style wedding dress. You can also wear it strapless or add the detachable armbands for a different look. The sweetheart neckline is incredibly dreamy and makes this floor-length gown a stunner. You can choose between a nude or white liner depending on how noticeable you want the pattern of the lace.

Find this dress on Amazon here.

4. V Neck Lace Dress

This cap sleeve beauty has lovely lace appliques. The deep v neck makes it incredibly flattering, and the tulle mixed with the lace makes this bridal gown perfect. This is an ideal option for the bride wanting a short sleeve bohemian wedding dress that will be comfortable as well as impressive on the big day.

Find this dress on Amazon here.

5. Bell-Sleeve Dress

This boho wedding dress is perfect for the bride looking for long sleeves on her wedding day. The deep neckline shows a little more skin than some of the other options, and the chiffon lace sleeves make it look incredibly unique and perfect for your hippie style wedding. The tie around the waist pulls the dress in to give you more shape, which is a lovely compliment to the long sleeve length.

Find this dress on Amazon here.

6. Spaghetti Strap Dress

This chiffon wedding dress is under $20, making it the ultimate sleeveless option. The price is shocking because it looks so high quality! The high low style lets you show a little leg, and the lace bodice under the chiffon skirt gives you that boho/hippie feel.

Find this dress on Amazon here.

