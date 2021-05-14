10 Ideas for the Perfect Country Wedding

Rustic wedding chic is all the rage right now and with outdoor and barn wedding venues available all over the south, why not embrace your country setting with your wedding decor? Wedding planning for the bride is difficult from rounding up bridesmaids to picking venues to planning an elaborate wedding reception. Once you've done all that, the fun part is finding all of the extra touches to make your day special.

These ten rustic wedding ideas are guaranteed to take your decor up a notch and make your big day even more special. So get some wedding inspiration and have fun planning!

1. Rustic wedding ceremony arch

Your wedding photos will be amazing when you say your "I dos" under this rustic arch. It's not a country wedding unless you have some beautiful wood included in your wedding decorations. The good thing about wood is it goes with any color palette and numerous wedding themes from rustic to boho.

2. Rustic wedding table

Table decorations are one of the easiest ways to add some rustic touches. Use a burlap table runner or tablecloth down your wood table and keep it simple to make your wedding centerpieces pop. You can even use a wood slice as a base for your place cards. Add some fresh flowers to the mix and that's all you need for a beautiful table on your wedding day.

3. Hay bales for ceremony seating

This is such a fun option for an outdoor wedding, especially a farm wedding. Put some blankets on the hale bales and it's easy seating for guests during the ceremony. You could even repurpose them as some outdoor lounge furniture for the reception. Talk about country chic! These will obviously go with all kinds of wedding colors so you don't have to worry about whether or not they will match the decor.

4. Tree stump aisle markers

Change it up from the typical aisle markers and use tree stumps instead to really make it feel like a rustic country wedding. You can even add little floral arrangements in mason jars on top to add pops of color as you walk down the aisle. If it's a fall wedding consider making the mason jars candle holders as aisle runners that will light your way to happily ever after.

5. Rustic swing for a cake stand

How amazing will pictures of you cutting your wedding cake be when the cake is on this seriously cool rustic swing?

6. Natural accents in your floral arrangements

Add baby's breath, wheat sprouts, and wildflowers to your greenery and really make your bridal bouquet and decorative flowers reflect your setting. Maybe even have some natural flowers to pass out as wedding favors and include them in your cake topper.

7. Chalkboard seating chart

This DIY project will make your seating chart incredibly charming for your guests. The best part is you get to keep the chalkboard and reuse it for something else down the road.

8. Vintage Table Numbers

These cute vintage picture frames can be used long after your wedding day, but they add an extra special element to your tables for the guests. They definitely look more interesting than just a number. When you use the frames down the road it will always make you remember how special your reception was with your family and friends.

9. Rustic Wedding Signs

Hang a gorgeous rustic sign on the back of the bride and groom chairs and it will be a fun memento you can keep after your big day.

10. String Lights

It's not a real barn wedding unless the ceiling is lined with string lights right?

