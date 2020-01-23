Wedding planning is difficult, but maybe the hardest part is finding the perfect place to spend your special day. If you're looking for some rustic charm on your wedding day, consider a farm wedding in a beautiful barn.

Whether you want an outdoor ceremony for your big day or prefer to be inside, these rustic barn venues around the country are perfect reception and ceremony sites that will give your wedding guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

1. Barr Mansion in Austin, TX

The Farmstead event space gives you the rustic elegance of a barn setting but with modern amenities. It sits on 29,600 square feet of property and paired with the 100-year-old mansion that also sits on the property, gives you a memorable option for your wedding in the Austin area.

2. The Barn of Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Built back in 1864, this historic barn is a beautiful setting for your wedding location. The beautiful white barn is located on a twenty two acre property that happens to be a family flower farm.

3. Blue Hill Farm in Tarrytown, New York

Wedding ceremonies are held onsite as well as hosted in the HayLoft. This rejuvenated barn is perfect for your special event, and you know the food is going to be great. The farm services two New York restaurants.

4. The White Sparrow in Quinlan, TX

This beautiful white barn less than an hour outside of Dallas is such a charming barn wedding venue. The white paint on the exterior makes the barn the perfect backdrop for your wedding day photos.

5. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in North Garden, Virginia

Why not have your wedding in a historic barn that's also in the heart of Virginia wine country? That really takes the cocktail hour to the next level as your guests enjoy stunning views of the vineyards before coming into the giant barn with vaulted ceilings for your reception.

6. Gilbertsville Farmhouse South New Berlin, New York

The Chandelier Barn was used for generations as a dairy farm before being refurbished into a special events venue. This is the perfect combination of old and new with the laid-back interior of the dairy barn mixing with the stunning chandeliers hanging from the 20 ft ceilings.

7. Crooked Willow Farms in Larkspur, Colorado

The 1920's barn is a charming venue option just half an hour outside of Denver. There is a bridal suite onsite as well as an outdoor activities area to entertain your guests. The red barn will also really stand out in your photos.

8. Diamond V Farm in Blue Ridge, Virginia

This wedding barn is extra special because the owners got married there themselves. With the rolling hills of Blue Ridge as your backdrop, this location really is stunning.

9. The Barn at High Point Farms in Flintstone, Georgia

Located on a 70-acre family farm, this romantic wedding venue is in an authentic vintage barn. Everything about this barn has been updated to make a dreamy venue, with rustic charm everywhere you look.

10. Hidden Vineyard Wedding Barn in Berrien Springs, Michigan

The original 1870's barn has been refurbished to host weddings. This venue also has what they refer to as their "ceremony tree" which is an incredible 150-year-old Catalpa tree, perfect for an outdoor ceremony.

