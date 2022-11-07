HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier to Star in New Christmas Movie

Ben and Erin Napier are known for transforming homes on their show, Home Town, on HGTV, but this holiday season, they'll be working as actors in a brand new Christmas romcom, A Christmas Open House, which premieres on Discovery+ on Nov. 11.

Erin took to social media to share the film's trailer, which teases a blooming love story between two childhood sweethearts. The two end up renovating a home together -- which undoubtedly sparks some chemistry -- and, according to the clip, they turn to Ben and Erin to help complete the home. It's unclear if the Napiers will be playing themselves or a fictional version of them, but the two certainly have the real-life experience to perfectly portray these characters onscreen.

Erin shared that they were able to film their parts in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and they did so in three days. The weather was far from wintry when they were filming, however, and she noted that the movie-making magic hid their summer sweat.

"We filmed our parts in Laurel 3 days in August when the high was 103° so I need y'all to appreciate how not sweaty we may appear to be here," she writes. "It's a renovation story within a love story within a Christmas story (and it honestly looks pretty cute)."

Erin's post was filled with excited comments from fans and other celebrities. Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane said she "Can't wait," and Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, wrote that the movie looks "Soooo cute/fun/perfect!!!"

Ben and Erin Napier have hosted Home Town on HGTV since January 2016. In the show, the couple restores home in the historic district of Laurel, Miss. They are also featured in various spinoff shows, including Home Town: Ben's Woodshop, Home Town Takeover and Erin'spired. They were married in 2008 and have two daughters, Helen and Mae.

Ben and Erin also have a bit of a country music connection: they'll be presenting an award at the upcoming CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

