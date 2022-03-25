Dallas Wayne Rolls Back the Clock With Bill Anderson Collaboration 'He Even Brought Her Flowers' [Premiere]

Dallas Wayne, a veteran country singer-songwriter and a host on SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse and Outlaw Country stations, enlisted some talented friends when writing songs for the upcoming album Coldwater, Tennessee (out April 22). Alt-country legend Robbie Fulks co-wrote the previously-recorded "I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)," while Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Bill Anderson helped pen and sing "He Even Brought Her Flowers," a new single premiered today by Wide Open Country.

Wayne, Anderson and frequent Willie Nelson collaborator Buddy Cannon co-wrote the latter. It's a good, old-fashioned look at a woman's track record with heartache and regret, punctuated by Anderson's weathered voice and emotionally-spent delivery. In fact, it stacks up well against the classic hits, hidden gems and modern traditionalist anthems Wayne spins on satellite radio.

"I had started writing the song 'He Even Brought Her Flowers' a few years back, but I always felt it was missing something. I needed a fresh perspective so I asked two of my songwriting heroes, Bill Anderson and producer Buddy Cannon, to collaborate on the tune," Wayne explained. "Turns out it was missing the input of two Hall of Fame songwriters. To not only write this song with Buddy and Bill -- but to have Bill do the recitation as well -- just put the cherry on top for this album project. I couldn't be more pleased with the end result."

Advertisement

Wayne, a Missouri native, has written and recorded country music while living everywhere from Scandinavia to Austin. He's performed with honky-tonk supergroup the TwangBangers and award-winning outfit Heybale.

The Texas Country Music Hall of Famer currently lives in Bristol, Tn.

"Not a Dry Eye in the House," a Wayne composition, was recorded by Jeannie Seely and Nelson and released last year by Curb Records as a radio single.

READ MORE: Jamey Johnson Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry Cast

Related Videos