Hank Williams Jr. to Open His Own Bar in Downtown Nashville

Nashville's Lower Broadway is already home to a bevy of country star-owned establishments, from Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row to Blake Shelton's Ole Red, but it seems that we can add one more name to the list. Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. is set to put his own famous name on a downtown Music City watering hole, taking his place alongside Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and more.

According to a permit filed with the city, the singer's future establishment will be called Hank Williams Jr. Boogie Bar and will be located at the former Nashville Crossroads space at 419 Broadway, between the Ernest Tubb Record Shop and Alan Jackson's AJ's Goodtime Bar.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that the property is owned by Brad Sanderson. The venue will be a project in partnership with Big Plan Holdings, owned by Josh and Tara Joseph.

The building will be expanded to include a rooftop deck and another story, bringing the square footage to 11,895.

There's no word yet on when the venue will open.

It seems that downtown Nashville will only get more crowded when it comes to country stars putting their names on honky-tonks. Garth Brooks is set to open Friends in Low Places at 411 Broadway, while Eric Church is planning a six-story bar, restaurant and music venue called Chief's.

The youngest of the bunch, Luke Combs, will take over the iconic Nashville fixture the Wildhorse Saloon, which has been a popular music and line dancing spot since the early '90s. The building will be renovated and rebranded, to become a 69,000-square-foot complex with a main stage, rooftop bar, sports bar, a rooftop bar, a songwriter's lounge and a "Beautiful Crazy" section for bachelorette parties.

"We're not going to let you know the name of this place just yet because we're in the final, final throes of trademarking [the brand]," Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. said during a press conference. "The idea of this is to do a multi-faceted experience, but it'll be overseen by this wonderful song 'Hurricane.' We're also going to embody parts of his other big songs into this establishment."