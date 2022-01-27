Eric Church will become the latest country superstar with their own bar on Lower Broadway. Church's team shared plans on Thursday (Jan. 27) for Chief's, a six-story bar, restaurant and live music space located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.

"I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream," said Church in a press release. "Chief's is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn't even attempt a project like this if I didn't think it would be the best, so that's what Chief's will be: the best."

Chief's is a partnership between Church and AJ Capital Partners' Ben Weprin. Renovations on the former Cotton Eyed Joe building will begin in 2022.

The menu will bring a taste of the Carolinas to Tennessee, courtesy of Whole Hog BBQ's pitmaster and James Beard award winner, Rodney Scott.

"I am beyond excited to not only bring Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ to Music City, but to also partner with my good friends Eric and Ben on this project," shared Scott in a press release. "Anyone who knows me, knows that I love music - so the opportunity to expand the brand in partnership with an award-winning musician makes this project extra special! I can't wait to share our Carolina roots and our whole hog BBQ with the incredible people of Nashville."

"I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, Ben Weprin, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, Rodney Scott," Church added. "Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief's will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023."

Church joins Alan Jackson, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, John Rich, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line and others in having their name attached to a downtown Nashville honky tonk or restaurant.

"Bringing a seated music venue to Lower Broadway while revitalizing and preserving a historic building is exactly the kind of investment Nashville's entertainment sector needs," noted Mayor John Cooper in a press release. "I thank the partners involved for keeping the character of the building while creating a new concept for locals and our visitors to enjoy."

Church is currently on the road for the Gather Again Tour.

