Getting a great pair of cowboy boots is a Texas rite of passage. A pair of hand-tooled boots is even better and will last you a lifetime. Thankfully, the Lone Star State has no shortage of custom boot shops, since owning boots and buckles is pretty much a Texas tradition. Here are five of the best places to get handmade cowboy boots in Texas.

5. Tecovas Boots

Tecovas Boots is one of the newest kids on the custom-made cowboy boot block. The Austin boot company set out to create custom western boots that were affordable for the average person. Tecovas Boots start at around $200, delivering high-quality fashion without breaking the bank. This isn't the place to go if you're looking for bling, but the affordable bootmaker will definitely send you home with some new boots that will have you feeling like a boss.

4. J.L. Mercer and Son

J.L. Mercer and Son in San Angelo have been in the boot business since 1923. In those 90-plus years, they've perfected the craft. But don't just take our word for it. Lyndon B. Johnson, John Wayne and Charlie Daniels have all stepped out in a pair of boots from Mercer. Handmade boots fit for the Duke? It doesn't get better than that. Visit the custom bootmakers' official website for details on what their current price range is.

3. Stallion Boots

Stallion Boots in downtown El Paso has been in business since 1980. Boot connoisseur Pedro Munoz, Jr. has an eye for creating vintage-inspired boots. And his influence stretches far beyond Texas. High-end fashion designers such as Ralph Lauren and Dolce and Gabbana have requested boot collections crafted by Munoz, Jr. Prices for Stallion Boots start at $500.

Advertisement

2. Heritage Boot Co.

Austin's Heritage Boot Co. was established in 2007 with a mission to create new custom boots with an old soul. Heritage Boots are modeled after vintage styles from the 1930s through the 1960s. The folks at Heritage Boot Co. are so serious about their custom boots that you can't purchase their boots online. A designated boot expert will walk you through the process - either in person or on the phone - to make sure you find the perfect pair to fit your feet and personality.

1. RocketBuster

El Paso's RocketBuster Boots was officially launched when founder Marty Snortum created a line of signature boots for his hero, cowboy movie legend Roy Rogers. Snortum had long been fascinated by vintage cowboy boots and set out to create one-of-a-kind kickers that paid homage to the classics while remaining completely original.

Known for their flashy and quirky designs, RocketBuster cowboy boots are made to stand out from the crowd. Today, Marty's wife, fashion designer Nevena Christi, runs the shop. The company still focuses on quality over quantity, making about 400 pairs of boots a year.

This article was originally published in July of 2017. It was updated on May 25, 2022.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos