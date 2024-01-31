Hallmark Star Kayla Wallace Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's 'Land Man'

Wallace is best known for starring in Hallmark series 'When Calls the Heart.'

The cast of Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series "Land Man" grows bigger and more talented by the day — and Hallmark fans will be pleased to see Kayla Wallace joining the ensemble.

Wallace, who played Fiona Heart in Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart"(2019-2022), will join lead actor Billy Bob Thornton in the series. The official logline for "Land Man," which is based on the Texas Monthly podcast "Boomtown," reads: "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Thornton will assume the role of Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company sent to straighten up a struggling rig. Wallace will play Rebecca Savage, an "extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney sent to West Texas to clean up a mess."

In addition to Wallace, the series has added James Jordan (a frequent Sheridan collaborator), Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez to the cast. Jordan will play Dale Bradley, a "petroleum engineer and a blue-collar bear of a man who manages and works with roughnecks in the oil fields. He's also Tommy Norris' (Thornton) roommate." Collie will play Sheriff Joeberg, a West Texas sheriff. And Chávez will play Ariana, a "young mother whose family has suffered a misfortune."

Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland were previously announced as cast members. Randolph will star as "the wild and strong-willed 17-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton)." Lofland will play Cooper Norris, "Tommy's son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas." And Larter will play Angela, Tommy's ex-wife.

"Land Man" will add to Sheridan's ever-growing content empire on Paramount+, which includes "Yellowstone" and its prequels "1923" and "1883."