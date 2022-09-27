Hallmark Star Cindy Busby Loves Making Movies for the Hallmark Fans

Hallmark Christmas season is almost upon us, which means it's time to get excited about seeing all of your favorite stars bringing cheerful holiday stories to the popular network. Cindy Busby is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel, having been a regular actress in their films and TV shows since 2014. This year alone, she's already had two new movies released -- Warming Up to You, a romantic movie about a fitness expert helping a movie star get in shape for his film, and Marry Me in Yosemite, which follows the sweet love story between a photojournalist and a Yosemite tour guide.

Busby has one of those warm and bubbly personalities that makes her perfect for all the family-friendly films featured on Hallmark. She's one of our favorites! Here's everything we know about the Canadian actress.

Early career in Canada

A native of Montreal, Busby grew up interested in performing since she was just a kid. After high school, she was accepted to the Professional Theater Program at Dawson College and eventually made her way to television. One of her best-known roles before Hallmark was as a series regular on the beloved Canadian series Heartland. She played the role of Ashley Stanton in the series based on the books by Lauren Brooke. The series is still going strong despite Busby's departure in 2011, recently renewed for its sixteenth season. Even though its been years since she'd been on the show, Busby tells Parade that she really cherishes that time spent on set.

"I remember being SO excited when the pilot got picked up back in 2008. You just never know what will make a show work or not, but in this case, I think it's the cast and crew. It's one of the best I've ever worked with. I still cherish all my Heartland memories. I'm not sure if Ashley Stanton will ever come back, but I know that if they asked me to I would try my very best to make it work! I loved playing Ashley so much."

Busby is also recognizable from landing roles in the CW series The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and The Secret Circle. But we all know that fans really have grown to love her over the years from her many films on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark career

Ever since 2014, Busby has been what you'd call a Hallmark regular. She made her debut in Lucky in Love and has since appeared in over 10 Hallmark movies, including fan-favorites like Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Chasing Waterfalls and Royal Hearts. She's also appeared in the Hallmark series Cedar Cove and When Calls the Heart.

What is it that keeps Busby coming back to Hallmark? She told Parade that there's a very specific reason she loves working with the feel-good network.

"The Hallmark fans! They're the best and so supportive of my work. As long as they keep asking for more, I'll be there!"

While some Hallmark stars have fully jumped ship over to the new competing network GAC, Busby is one of the many actors who is choosing to work with both. In addition to her many Hallmark credits, she also starred in the GAC Christmas film Joy for Christmas in 2021. At this point, she hasn't signed an exclusive contract with either network.

Is Cindy Busby married?

Busby has starred in four Hallmark films with frequent co-star Christopher Russell, but despite their strong on-screen chemistry, she's happily married to someone else. In 2020, the actress married actor/producer Chris Boyd. Though not much is known about her real-life love, Busby does share an occasional sweet family photo on her Instagram. The couple even has a cute little rescue pup together named Suzie.

