Hallmark's 2022 Christmas in July Features Three New Holiday Movies

Christmas is coming a little early this year! The Hallmark Channel knew we all needed a little something special this summer so they will be playing their feel-good holiday movies all month long in July. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries first kicked things off with round-the-clock Christmas cheer running June 24 through June 30. Then Hallmark Channel will take over on July 1 with their own daily merry-thons running 10 a.m. through midnight through the end of the month.

In addition to some of the network's most popular holiday favorites, three new films will be making their Hallmark debut, including one that actually has a 'Christmas in July' theme.

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Starring: Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry

Premiere date: Saturday, July 9

Wallace plays a journalist named Taylor with McGarry playing Luke, who serves in the military. Over the course of the film, the two will develop a special bond over the various Christmas seasons they spend together and apart. The movie is based on the Amy Grant song of the same name and will reveal the two are meant to be together when Taylor comes home to help her grandfather run his Christmas store.

"They work together to overcome any challenges that arise and commit to making the most important wish on their Christmas list come true -- to spend every Christmas together for the rest of their lives," Hallmark's press release states.

Campfire Christmas

Starring: Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Premiere date: Saturday, July 16

The story of an old flame getting rekindled never gets old. "Romance rekindles for Peyton (Anderson) and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp," the logline for the film reads. It's almost hard to believe, but this will actually be Hallmark's very first film to be centered around the theme of 'Christmas in July.'

Christmas in Toyland

Starring: Vanessa Lengies, Jesse Hutch

Premiere date: Saturday, July 23

Lengies plays a data analyst who must work closely with a toy store owner (Hutch) to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas and maintain the magic of the in-store experience. Sounds like it will really focus on the meaning of the season! No teaser has been released yet but it definitely sounds like a sweet premise.

