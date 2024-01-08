Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Garden: '2024 is Blooming Already'

Gwen Stefani isn't waiting for the spring to put her green thumb to use. On Saturday (Jan. 6), she posted an Instagram reel that walks viewers through her winter gardening harvest.

The video is set to the Sophie Ellis-Bextor song "Murder on the Dance Floor." Its caption reads "2024 is blooming already."

"Just redoing these beds," Stefani shared in the clip. "About ready to do some ranunculus and got my roses that I bought over there.

"I'm going to be doing some peonies," she added. "These are very incredible, and I've never done them. They take 10 years to mature, so I'll see you in 10 years."

The clip ends with shots of beautiful bouquets of blooms from flowers grown on her and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton and Stefani's private lives with a video tour of their s impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite.

Stefani and Shelton met as "The Voice" co-stars in the summer of 2015: a time when both were going through divorces. By November of that year, they were a couple. The following year, they made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party. Engagement followed on Oct. 27, 2020.

The couple wed on July 3, 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Before the big day, TMZ reported that, according to the Johnston County Court Clerk, Shelton and Stefani applied for their marriage license on June 29.