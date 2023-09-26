Gwen Stefani Mimics Blake Shelton's Signature Move on 'The Voice'

Stefani used some of her husband's tactics to win over a "The Voice" standout.

Although Blake Shelton is no longer a coach on The Voice, his influence is still alive and well on the show. The singing competition show premiered Monday night (Sept. 25) on NBC, and Gwen Stefani stole one of her husband's famous moves for the show. The coaches saw a performance from country singer Kristen Brown during the debut episode, and Stefani and Reba McEntire were instantly enamored by her cover of Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away." They both turned their chairs not long after Brown started singing and both gave strong pitches to have Brown on their team.

"Carrie Underwood is a buddy of mine," McEntire told Brown. "I love the song and you did it justice. I was very taken with your performance."

McEntire added that Brown's performance had a few "pitchy things," but she's looking forward to possibly coaching Brown and helping her potentially win the competition.

When it was time for Stefani to win Brown over, she said it was difficult because McEntire is "the queen."

"I've had two number one country hits on country radio riding the coattails of Blake Shelton," Stefani said, humorously. "But honestly, I really did love your performance. I thought you had a really interesting tone. You're like a diamond in the rough."

"I've done all the stuff that you want to do," Stefani added. "I want to mother you."

When it came time for Brown to make her choice, Stefani brought out the move made famous by Blake Shelton: pointing dramatically at herself while Brown made her decision. In the end, Brown chose Stefani as her coach — a move that seemed to genuinely surprise Stefani, herself.

"You're crazy!" Stefani told Brown after she chose her.

At the end of the segment, McEntire told Stefani that she's going to eventually steal Brown, so Stefani "better behave."

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET.