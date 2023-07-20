HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: (L-R) Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California and screengrab from Stefani's Instagram (via ET Online)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/ Instagram/Gwen Stefani (via ET Online)
Artists

Gwen Stefani Shares Delightful Clips from Family Trip to Los Angeles Angels Game

The Stefani-Shelton fam enjoyed a fun night out.

By |

Gwen Stefani took her three children and spouse Blake Shelton out to the ballgame on Monday night (July 17) to watch her Los Angeles Angels topple the New York Yankees 4-3.

Stefani chronicled the family outing in since-expired Instagram stories which can still be seen thanks to ET Online.

"This [is] so so incredible hometown [Angels]," Stefani captioned a clip of her view of the playing field, dazzled up with a sticker of franchise star Shohei Ohtani.

We get a sense throughout the clips of how Stefani incorporated Angels gear into her jewelry-heavy country-glam look. Footage also shows Stefani and two of her kids' dance moves as well as a sweet kiss between Stefani and her son Apollo.

As for Shelton, he scored a free beer with ease, sharing a hearty "you're a good man, thank you" with a generous fan. Stefani got a shout out of her own when the stadium played her song "The Sweet Escape."

Lastly, we see The Voice star's victory dance after the ninth inning concluded.

For the 4th of July, Shelton and Stefani, who recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary, spent the day taking part in a beer tasting. Stefani shared clips of their outing on Instagram.

"I don't even like beer, but we're doing it," Stefani said in a clip set to Shelton's "The More I Drink."

In the video, the couple can be seen rating various beers on a 1-10 scale. Shelton didn't seem to be a huge fan of all the beverages ("It tastes like if you mowed grass and put it in beer," he quips), but that didn't stop him from enjoying more than a few swigs.

"You just drank that entire thing? This is a tasting," Stefani said to her husband, to which he replied "That's how much it takes to taste."

