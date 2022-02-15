Granger Smith announced on social media that he just finished filming his first movie, Moonrise. Not only is Smith starring in the film, but he is currently working on a country music album that will serve as the film's soundtrack. We don't have specifics yet, but Smith did say to expect a release date sometime later this year.

Smith shared a pic of himself on Instagram with Moonrise writer and director, Vickie Bronaugh, explaining that they had just wrapped filming in Texas.

"I spent about a month in Blanco TX with some incredibly talented actors & crew pouring a lot of hours and a completely different side of my creative brain into this character."

The country star also unveiled more details about the new movie as well as what even attracted him to the project.

"It's about a country singer who lost his wife and struggles to find purpose, redemption, forgiveness, embrace fatherhood, faith and ultimately the ability to love again," Smith shared. "I remember getting this script back in Nov and I read the entire thing in one sitting on the porch swing. It's special. I've never acted in this way, but I fell in love with the character and knew that I had to do it...or at least give it my best shot."

It seems like the plot of this film hit close to home for Smith and his family. In 2019, his 3-year-old son River tragically passed away in a drowning accident at home. Smith and his wife, Amber Smith, were open with fans as they struggled with the loss.

In 2021, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Maverick.

News that the "Backroad Song" singer is going to be making his acting debut really shouldn't be that surprising. The country artist has an alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr, who has proven to be incredibly entertaining at some of his live shows over the years. They even appeared together in Smith's music video for "Holler," showing that Smith has acting talent. It can't be easy performing with yourself!

