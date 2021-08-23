Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy Named Maverick

Country singer Granger Smith and his wife Amber shared some exciting news in March on social media. They were expecting a new baby boy who would join the couple's daughter London and son Lincoln. The news came 21 months following the death of Smith's 3-year-old son River who passed away at home in a drowning accident. Smith has shared new pics on social media that his newborn son has officially arrived.

"He's here! Wow...so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

It was an emotional pregnancy coming after their other son's death, but the couple managed to find a sweet way for baby Maverick to honor his big brother.

"We're pregnant," Smith announced in an Instagram post sharing the exciting news with his fans.

"I don't have many words for this video," he added. "Life isn't perfect. Sometimes it's beat up and broken but it's NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn't finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God's glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August"

Amber shared the news on her Instagram as well, sharing multiple uplifting Bible verses between her own thoughts on the experience.

"Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy," she wrote. "These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God."

She even added a special note to her late son River, honoring his memory amidst the news of his baby brother.

"Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you," she wrote.

In May, the couple revealed their baby boy's name: Maverick Beckham Smith.

In the video below, Amber explains that the name was chosen in part because it contains the letters R-I-V.

"I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn't want him to be so tied to River," she said. "But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name."

Granger added that "Beckham" means "home by the river."

Read More: Granger Smith and Wife Amber Share Message With Fans Following Son River's Death

Following River's death from the tragic accident, the country star told People that he felt like he had died as well.

"I feel like I've died" -- but, he adds, "It's not a bad thing that... 'me' died. In fact, I think it's all good. It's only good."

"It's not like the movies," said Smith. "To comprehend that you could lose someone to drowning 20 feet from you doesn't make any sense unless you know how that process works and that it's so silent. There isn't splashing or gurgling or kicking. There wasn't even a splash going in."

The couple has been very open about the difficult healing process on their YouTube show "The Smiths" and on Granger's weekly podcast. They have now become a resource for others going through their own loss which is empowering to see. Sending a big congratulations and a whole lot of healing to the Smith family as they prepare to welcome their fourth child!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Smith 🦋 (@amberemilysmith)

Amber Smith posted photos of her July baby shower for baby Maverick in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by family and friends. Her baby bump was on full display and she was all smiles celebrating the new addition to their family.

"Had a beautiful shower for Mav in my hometown with my lifelong friends and family. I honestly can't believe I'm doing this all over again. Many tears were shed, grief and joy are parallel on this journey, but Mavi is so loved and we can't wait to hold him in about 5 weeks."

This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It was updated on August 23, 2021.

Related Videos