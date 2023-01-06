The second season of the hit Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia has dropped, and, much like the series' titular mother-daughter duo, it's kicking up some major dust. Fans of the series, which originally debuted in 2021 as a sort of dark, tethered version of the Gilmore Girls' bubbly innocence, are up in arms over mysterious plot points (ahem, Tom's fate) and, now, confusing references. That's right, we're digging into that line about Jack and Jill in Episode 1. And no, it's not a nursery rhyme reference. Let's get into it.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 1.

The Season 2 premiere episode picks up with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her half-brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) running away to Ginny's father Zion (The Boys' Nathan Mitchell). They have dinner as a family, and everything is well and good until Zion takes issue with the fact that Ginny's upbringing in a white household has left her without an appreciation for her Black roots, with Zion saying that it's a shame Ginny "doesn't even know Jack and Jill."

Interesting, and confusing. What's Jack and Jill? The internet did what the internet always does when confronted with a challenge: Boldly litigate the mystery until there's no mystery left!

Advertisement

Turns out the line is a reference to a historic charity organization called Jack and Jill of America. Founded in 1938 by Black American mothers, Jack and Jill started out as a community effort to promote the education and development of Black children. Today, the organization boasts 252 chapters across the nation -- each one working to ensure a bright future for American youth through lobbying, advocacy and community events.

Although Jack and Jill advocates for the growth and success of all American children, its founding as a Black American leadership organization during segregated times is part and parcel of the foundation's legacy. And it's a legacy, Zion says, that Ginny would be well aware of if her father had played a larger role in her upbringing.

Who knew our favorite soapy teen drama would come with a much-needed history lesson? As ever, there's more than meets the eye when it comes to Ginny & Georgia.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Related Videos