An Apple AirPods or a state-of-the-art air fryer will always be great gifts, though they're not so friendly with the cost. And if you want to keep things affordable this year but don't know where to start, you've come to the right place. We found the best cost-effective gifts available, whether you're shopping for a co-worker or family member. And these gifts aren't any cheap change either. They're made of excellent quality and are, frankly, worth more than their under-$25 price point, which is how you know you're getting a deal.

Ready to start shopping? Check out our 30 best gifts that are economical for every shopper. We've included home essentials such as this electric candle lighter to more-distinctive presents including this Etsy DIY embroidery kit that is uber beginner-friendly. Looking for something practical? There's Oprah's go-to jewelry box and Amazon's favorite mini waffle maker. Prefer a more thoughtful present? Check out Etsy's cheese board, which allows you to add a custom monogram. No matter what you're looking for, this list has got you — and, more importantly, your wallet — covered. Happy shopping.