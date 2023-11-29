An Apple AirPods or a state-of-the-art air fryer will always be great gifts, though they're not so friendly with the cost. And if you want to keep things affordable this year but don't know where to start, you've come to the right place. We found the best cost-effective gifts available, whether you're shopping for a co-worker or family member. And these gifts aren't any cheap change either. They're made of excellent quality and are, frankly, worth more than their under-$25 price point, which is how you know you're getting a deal.
Ready to start shopping? Check out our 30 best gifts that are economical for every shopper. We've included home essentials such as this electric candle lighter to more-distinctive presents including this Etsy DIY embroidery kit that is uber beginner-friendly. Looking for something practical? There's Oprah's go-to jewelry box and Amazon's favorite mini waffle maker. Prefer a more thoughtful present? Check out Etsy's cheese board, which allows you to add a custom monogram. No matter what you're looking for, this list has got you — and, more importantly, your wallet — covered. Happy shopping.
For the Jewelry Collector
A 2022 Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things pick, this jewelry box is loved for its soft, plush exterior and built-in dividers. It has a secret earring compartment and an included mirror. It's a perfect gift for a loved one who has a huge jewelry collection.
Plush Jewelry Organizer Box - 19.99
For Your Most Practical Friend
Name a better gift for an adult than an electric toothbrush. Dentist-certified, this is battery-charged and has a three-month battery life (though shoppers say it lasts way longer). Its shell-plastic exterior gives it a lightweight feel.
Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush - 17.77
For the Waffle Lover
This mini waffle maker is beloved with Amazon shoppers, with over 15,000 positive reviews. It's a must-have appliance for waffle lovers. It heats up in minutes, and its nonstick coating ensures a consistently cooked waffle.
Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker - 9.99
For the Minimalist
Jewelry doesn't always have to be expensive. This birthstone bracelet from Etsy doesn't sacrifice quality for its low price point. It has a minimalist design that adds to its charm, and its brass material ensures it'll last long. The added benefit is that this gift comes with a birthstone's meaning on a printed card.
Etsy LILUstudio Birthstone Bracelet - 14.39
For Your Friend Who Always Has a Beverage
Made out of stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation, this YETI tumbler can keep both hot and cold liquids at the perfect temperature. It's dishwasher-safe, plus the Duracoat coating on both the inside and outside prevents scratches, cracks and peels. An added benefit is the slider lid will keep your liquids safe inside.
Yeti Rambler 10 oz Tumbler - 20.00
For Your Friend Who's Always Losing Their Lighters
TikTok loves this electric candle lighter, and for good reason. It's rechargeable, environmentally friendly (one electric lighter is equal to 300 lighters, according to the retailer) and is wind- and splash-proof, meaning you can use this in almost any weather condition. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors, ranging from rose gold to standard silver.
MEIRUBY Lighter Electric Candle Lighter - 9.99
For the Movie Buff
Anyone who loves the 30 movies in 30 days challenge should be gifted this scratch-off movie poster. It has 100 movies from all genres and includes big-picture flicks including "The Godfather" and "The Lion King."
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster - 15.00
For Your Favorite Hellfire Club Member
Or, if they prefer TV shows, opt for this "Stranger Things" card game. It's a bluffing game where you (and the other players) have to guess who's possessed by Mind Flayer. And get this: You can play as your favorite character, as almost everyone from Hawkins is playable.
Netflix Stranger Things: Attack of the Mindflayer Card Game - 18.99
For the Candle Lover
Candle lovers, come here. This handmade ceramic candlestick holder might have an old-school design, but it's completely functional. It comes in four rustic colors that will complement your house's design and decor.
Etsy Siena Ceramic Candlestick Holder - 15.79
For the Snacker
Popping popcorn has never been easier or cuter. This Amazon pick comes in two size options — 1.5 quarts and 3 quarts — and can pop kernels in minutes, with no butter or oil needed. The dual-function lid allows you to measure and cover the kernels, plus melt the butter. Its microwave-safe glass allows you to watch your popcorn pop, so there will never be any burnt kernels.
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper - 10.99
For Anyone in Need of a Spa Day
An at-home facial is completely doable with these Peace Out under-eye patches. They're packed with caffeine, vitamin B and hyaluronic acid that brightens your dark circles and minimizes puffiness in 15 minutes. It's also scent-free and clean (free of parabens, vegan, and gluten-free) so it's safe to use on the most sensitive of skin.
PEACE OUT Skincare Puffy Eyes Biocellulose Under-Eye Patches - 20.00
For the Chef
We all know that garlic is a must-have ingredient for almost any meal — which makes this cast iron garlic roaster a wonderful gift. It can roast garlic safely in the oven or grill, and it includes a silicone tool that lets you squeeze each clove safely out of the husk.
Cast Iron Garlic Roaster - 25.00
For the Makeup Addict
Here's another TikTok favorite. These silicone covers are portable, meaning your giftee can bring them almost anywhere. Use them to cover makeup brushes, powders, foundations and lipsticks. It securely encloses your items so that dust, lint or hair can't come in.
brush bubble Original Silicone Makeup Brush Covers for Travel - 9.49
For Literally Anyone
Not sure what to gift someone? The answer is always a blanket. Over 150,000 shoppers love this Amazon blanket for its ultra-soft feel (an ode to its fleece material). Though it's not weighted, it's thick so you'll be warm and cozy; but it's still lightweight enough that it won't swelter you during the hotter months.
Bedsure Navy Blue Throw Blanket Fleece - 13.99
For the New Homeowner
The scent isn't the only appeal of these candles, though the scent is legendary in itself. But the vintage box that the candles come in is just as appealing, too. It's designed with giftable packing, so your giftee will feel loved and appreciated. Aside from the packaging, the candles are made out of soy wax and come in the following scents: fresh rose, cedarwood, sweet grapefruit, fig and fresh rose.
6 Pack Candles for Home Scented Aromatherapy Candles - 19.74
For the Friend Whose House is Filled With Crystals
While there are many coasters under $25 that make wonderful gifts, these Anthropologie coasters take the pick, simply because they're stunning. Each coaster is made by hand and created with raw rock to get that agate look. Their unique design adds charm and flair, making your tableware stand out.
Anthropologie Gilded Agate Coaster - 16.00
For the New Mom
This bamboo bath organizer will make a bath lover out of anyone. You can store all your essentials with this tray. We're talking hairbrushes, soaps, brushes, hair care — and a beverage, too, if you'd like. There's even space for your phone or tablet, so you can watch a film. It's basically a desk but for your bath.
Mind Reader Bali Collection, Luxury Bamboo Bath Caddy - 16.22
For the Millennials and Boomers on Your List
Perhaps one of our favorite gifts on this list is this trivia game. A millennials-versus-boomers quiz makes a perfect gift for either your millennial friend or boomer acquaintance. Or even a family member, too. Most of the questions are about pop culture but from each demographic. Boomers will be asked questions millennials would know the answers to and vice versa.
Millenials Vs. Boomers Trivia Game - 18.00
For the TikTok-er
Need a gift for a teen? Try this ring light. It has a 180-degree rotation and 40 individual LED lights, so it's super bright. There are five brightness levels and adjustable color balances. You can switch from warm to cool tones and back with just a button.
Rotatable Ring Light - 9.79
For Anyone Who Wants to De-Stress
Even adults need toys, too, and this therapy dough from Uncommon Goods is an adult-friendly option. The dough is made with essential oils such as lavender and eucalyptus to help promote calmness and relaxation, and relieve stress. It can also be used for occupational therapy.
Therapy Dough - 15.00
For the House Party Host
This is the friend (or family member) who loves beer. These beer coats keep your beers chill with their metallic fabric lining inside, while the soft nylon exterior helps your hands stay warm. Oh, and they're also adorable, too, so there's that.
Uncommon Goods Cold Beer Coats - 14.99
For the Honey Fan
If you want to gift something untraditional, might we suggest this raw honeycomb? It's the best fresh honey your giftee will ever taste, we promise. And if you don't believe us, trust the over 1,000 positive reviews.
Pure Raw Acacia Honeycomb by Savannah Bee - 13.49
For the Tea Drinker
It's impossible to dislike this classic, sleek teapot from Amazon, even if your giftee isn't a tea drinker. Its minimalist design blends in with any decor, and its heatless glass is so durable that you can put this pot in the dishwasher and expect no cracks or shatters. The large basket helps the tea brew evenly and keeps it quite easy to clean.
Hario 'ChaCha Kyusu Maru' Teapot Heatproof Glass Teapot - 22.50
For Your Friend Who's Always Losing Their Headphones
Most headphones and earbuds are expensive; and although they're a worthy investment, not everyone has the cash to spend. Which is why these under-$20 headphones from Amazon are a suitable alternative. They have great sound quality for their price; and they're over-the-ear, so your buds won't fall out of your ear canal. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "They stay in during runs and also were comfortable enough that I wear them while I work, the fit is so good that these also do a really good job [blocking] out background noise."
Koss KSC32i GRY Sport Clip Headphones - 17.99
For the Wine Drinker
Almost everyone can relate to opening a bottle of wine, drinking it, and then throwing the remainder down the drain because you don't have anything to seal it. Say hello to this wine-saver, which preserves your pinot grigio with its airtight vacuum. It's easy to use, too, and can keep your wine fresh for up to 10 days.
Vacu Vin Wine Saver - 17.50
For the Book Worm
Not everyone has caught up to the digital age of books; some prefer a classic hard copy. And for those who do, they probably need this reading light. It has five brightness settings adjustable for your comfort and three reading modes (amber, breeze and precise blue light) to protect your eyes. The light clips onto almost any novel — no matter if it's hard- or softcover — and has a battery life of 80 hours.
Glocusent Bookmark Style Reading Light - 12.09
For the Beginner Crafter
This floral embroidery kit is an easy starter for interested embroiderers. The kit comes with a needle, cotton thread, stitch guide and instructions. The instructions are so thorough that one shopper wrote, "I'm really impressed with the quality of the instructions provided. It's way easier to understand than the BEGINNER embroidery kits I bought in stores!"
Embroidery-DIY Beginner Embroidery Kit - 7.49
For the Friend Who Loves Aromatherapy
It's fair to say that Uncommon Goods has some of the best gifts, such as these shower steamers. These cubes are handmade with aromatherapy oils, based on your birth month. Each fizzy cube is decorated with flowers and colors to match the birth month.
Birth Month Flower Shower Steamers - 20.00
For the Newlywed
Personalized gifts are always a nice touch. Etsy offers many custom gifts, but one of our favorites is this personalized charcuterie board. The board doubles as a cutting board and platter. It is handcrafted with wood and polished with mineral oil, which ensures it's long-lasting. You can add a custom monogram or engraving.
Copper Fox Company Personalized Charcuterie Board - 25.50
For the Friend Who Loves Trying New Beauty Products
A lip mask might not seem like a great gift, but we promise this LANEIGE mask is worth it. Not only is it an Amazon best-seller (2,000 five-star reviews and counting), but it's also a TikTok favorite, and for good reason. This product is packed with rich antioxidants such as vitamin C and coconut oil to replenish your lips and provide moisture.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - 18.00
