George Strait Mourns The Loss Of Another Good Friend, The Third In Recent Months

It's been a hard year for George Strait. The King of Country is in mourning again, grieving the loss of yet another friend. Strait announced that his former drummer and long-time road manager Tom Foote has died.

Taking to Facebook, he shared a photo of himself with Foote. Strait had the sad duty of breaking the news to fans.

He wrote, "We lost another one of our good friends and a huge part of our musical journey yesterday. Tom Foote, our one-time drummer and long-time road manager for around 48 years, suddenly passed away at his home after our rehearsal. The band and I were with him most of the afternoon and he was great. Just doing what he loved to do which was making sure we were taken care of. 2024 is taking its toll on the Ace in the Hole group. We're all heartbroken to say the least. Rest in peace brother Tom. You will be hugely missed. I'll see you down the road amigo."

In response, several fans sent their condolences. One wrote, "Sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your band family. To his family also!"

Another wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you, your family and the entire organization. I always loved working with Tommy and I'm sure going to miss our talks about the Astros and Texans. Rest in peace my friend."

Yet another wrote, "So sorry for your loss! Prayers for his family and friends...May God's love always be with them!!" A fan wrote, "So sorry for the loss of your friend. My thoughts and prayers to you and his family & friends."

George Strait Mourns Friends

In previous posts, Strait mourned the loss of both Gene Elders and his longtime manager Erv Woolsey in the same day. Both deaths left holes in both Strait's team and also in the singer's heart.

He wrote of Elders, "Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv. All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won't ever be the same without our brother Gene. We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We'll come join you guys later. - George Strait."

He wrote of Woolsey, "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him."