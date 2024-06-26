George Strait Finally Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, And Fans Are Here For It

George Strait is finally getting his due by getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But fans are wondering what took so long! We're talking about one of the biggest icons in country music. Many call him the King of Country music for gosh sake. Strait has had more No. 1 hits in the genre than anyone, so the honor is long overdue.

Strait will be joining this year's inductees in the music category. Other inductees include the late icon Prince, fellow country singer Keith Urban, Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, and War. Meanwhile, Fran Drescher, Bill Nye, and more will also see their stars laid down.

To put this into perspective, other country singers already have a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If you head out to Hollywood, you would find Daris Rucker, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton among the stars. Likewise, other icons like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Vince Gill have also had their stars added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well.

George Strait Fans Celebrate

So Strait is finally getting the honor, but many feel it's long overdue. I would have to agree, but at least they're finally rectifying it. Strait celebrated the news on social media, writing, "Join us in celebrating George's induction into The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 RECORDING category! @hwdwalkoffame @stargirl_stuff."

Fans certainly cheered for the country icon's accomplishments. One person wrote, "Congratulations George on receiving this much-deserved honor." One fan was also bewildered at the fact that Strait didn't already have a star. They wrote, "He's just now getting it????" Another sent their congratulations to the singer, writing, "Congratulations! Well deserved!" Yet another wrote, "Congratulations that's awesome George Strait you deserve that, love!!"

The news comes after Strait set a historic record. He broke the attendance record for the largest concert in U.S. history. It's a mighty big accomplishment considering Strait doesn't regularly tour as much as he used to. The singer stepped back from performing in recent years, but he still gets out there. He even has a new album coming out soon. So far, 2024 has been the year of George Strait.