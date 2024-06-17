George Strait Just Set This Record With Historic Show

To steal a phrase from a popular wrestler: "It's gonna be banger... after banger... after banger." George Strait is a man who's adored and lusted over equally. It wasn't enough for him to blow the doors down while performing a Willie Nelson classic with Chris Stapleton. No, no, greatness rarely sleeps.

Recently, Strait performed at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field. "Eh, it's a Texas man singing in Texas." Oh, no. No, no, no. ...Well, yes. But, not just that. Joined by Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman, Strait did what he does best. With a record-breaking audience of 110,905 people — the largest ticketed crowd in United States history.

The previous holder of the accolade was The Grateful Dead, who held an audience of 107,019 folks in New Jersey. But as kings do, Strait went above and beyond. What a gift ahead of the release of his next album, Cowboys and Dreamers, eh?

George Strait breaks the U.S. concert attendance record Saturday night with 110,905 people at Kyle Field in College Station Texas (? IG/rowdymerchco) pic.twitter.com/4iyoIFKFuz — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) June 16, 2024

Look at them. You'd think people were coming expecting to see God himself. And, really, in the entertainment space, I guess you could argue Strait is exactly that to many people!

George Strait Breaks A Record In His Home State Of Texas

You know how this goes. Let's take a look at what folks online had to say!

"Of course he's king of country music and he's the best there's nothing like king George Straight he's true country keep up the great singing your fans like me will keep listening," one X (formerly Twitter) user stated. I miss the days when people used to make sure they were spelling proper nouns correctly. But, hey. As an editor and writer, it's the small things that build up over time.

"This isn't even close to the record for US attendance for a concert. It's probably not in the top 25. Why would you deliberately spread lies?" another user pointed out.

See, the "largest ticketed show" distinction is important. Doesn't make the achievement less impressive, but, yes, let's get our details... Strait.

Now that I've made you angry, I can rest comfortably for the rest of the day! Congratulations, King George! It's a deserved accolade!