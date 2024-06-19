Watch More Than 110,000 People Sing George Strait's “Amarillo by Morning”

George Strait has earned every little morsel of praise he's ever received. King George has always been a class act. Which makes his latest accolade of hosting 110,905 people in Texas an inevitability rather than a surprise. Imagine thousands of people singing along to one of your songs. Well, actually, you won't have to imagine it! Check it out for yourself!

Last night A&M: George Strait sings “Amarillo By Morning” pic.twitter.com/6sh0SwZDn1 — @amuse (@amuse) June 16, 2024

The sweet sounds of "Amarillo by Morning" can't be beat. Especially when it's belted out by over 100,000 people! I know many of those poor concertgoers' ears are probably still ringing.

"I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this song and George Strait. We shook hands in Vegas and I almost passed out," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented. King George hardly had to crown himself — the people chose him as their trusted royal representative!

"The number of times this song has played in my household brings a tear to my eye. And on a personal side, I can tell you firsthand that you won't find a more polite and humble celebrity," another user states. Yeah, Strait has been known for being demure in person. He has the Dolly Parton aura where, despite their myriad successes, they retain the relatability of "one of us."

"He's a long way from when I first saw him in 1976. The band he was in was pretty popular at the honky tonk joints. And he had some original songs back then that were really great but they never made it to records. Truly some of his best stuff." Many folks opted to reminisce about Strait's legacy, recalling his humble beginnings.

