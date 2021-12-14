The upcoming limited series George & Tammy has officially cast its George and Tammy.

Golden Globe-winning actor Jessica Chastain will portray the first lady of country music, Tammy Wynette, while Michael Shannon will portray the iconic George Jones. Each actor will do their own singing and perform the songs of Jones and Wynette in the film.

The series, which is based on Wynette's daughter Georgette Jones' book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, will air on the Paramount Network, Spectrum Originals and ViacomCBS. Deadline reports that the series will premiere on Spectrum and will later air on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

According to Deadline, the series will center on the country singer's marriage to George Jones, which lasted from 1969 and 1975.

The series was created by Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Abe Sylvia, who serves as the co-exec producer of the Netflix series Dead to Me.

"I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow," Abe Sylvia told Deadline. "Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain. After having the honor of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her. This has indeed been a passion project for Andrew, Josh and me - and we are so grateful to our partners Katherine Pope, Keith Cox and David Glasser for tirelessly championing our labor of love."

The series will begin production soon in Wilmington, N.C.

Tammy Wynette was born Virginia Wynette Pugh in Mississippi in 1942. She started singing while working as a hairdresser in Alabama and was later signed by producer Billy Sherrill, who encouraged her to change her name. She released her debut single "Apartment No. 9" in 1966. She would go on to score hits with "Your Good Girl's Gonna go Bad," "I Don't Wanna Play House," "D-I-V-O-R-C-E," "Stand By Your Man" and more.

Jones was born in Texas and is known for hits such as "White Lighnin'," "She Thinks I Still Care," "The Grand Tour" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

Wynette and Jones, who married in 1969 and divorced in 1975, recorded a number of duets, most notably "Golden Ring" and "We're Gonna Hold On."

Jessica Chastain has starred in Zero Dark Thirty, The Martian, The Help and It Chapter Two.

Michael Shannon has starred in Knives Out, The Shape of Water and Midnight Special.

Chastain and Shannon previously co-starred in Take Shelter.

This article was originally published in September of 2020. It was updated on Dec. 14, 2021.

