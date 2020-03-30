Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Announce Primetime CBS Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will follow up their March 23 livestream concert as part of Brooks' weekly Facebook live show Inside Studio G with Garth & Trisha: Live!, a primetime special airing this Wednesday (April 1) on CBS.

The couple will appear live at 9 p.m. EST (with a delayed broadcast for the West Coast) from its home recording studio to entertain fans staying put during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

"We're seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," said Brooks and Yearwood in a joint statement.

Yearwood posted a call for song requests this morning (Monday, March 30) on her Facebook page, prompting fans to suggest favorites from both performers' catalogs.

"With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed," added Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music and live events.

CBS describes the special as "an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time."

The Horse of Troy production will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.

The CBS special will be a grandiose version of the living room concerts that've become common for country music's singers and songwriters. For instance, Wide Open Country is launching its own home concert series this week on its Facebook page, with a different artist performing each night at 9/8 CST. The first three nights (March 30 to April 1) will feature Erin Enderlin, Randall King and Jessie G.

