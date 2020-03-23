Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Play Free Livestream Concert

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are the latest country stars to use social media to bring music to their fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar couple will perform live during Studio G, a weekly live show streamed from Brooks' Facebook page, on Monday, March 23.

Brooks announced that he and Yearwood are taking requests from fans. To get your request in, tweet your song request with #GarthRequestLive or share a comment on Brooks' Facebook page. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT on March 23.

"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time!" Brooks wrote on social media.

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020

Several country artists have been live streaming concerts to lift fans' spirits as the CDC encourages social distancing and concerts across the country have been postponed or canceled. On March 16, President Donald Trump issued guidelines that called for Americans to limit gatherings of more than 1o people.

Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde and many more have played live stream sets for fans in the past week.

Combs, who performed a 20 minute acoustic set from his garage, says he plans on doing one every week of the quarantine.

"Probably every week that we're quarantined I'll do one of these," Combs said. "Just 'cause I hope you guys like these and I like playing music and I probably don't have much going on in the next couple of days that I can think of. I hope you're staying safe out there."

