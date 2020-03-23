News

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Play Free Livestream Concert

March 5th 2020 - Country music stars donate time, services and money to assist in Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts. - File Photo by: zz/Galaxy/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 2/8/19 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Musicares Person of the Year Tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are the latest country stars to use social media to bring music to their fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar couple will perform live during Studio G, a weekly live show streamed from Brooks' Facebook page, on Monday, March 23.

Brooks announced that he and Yearwood are taking requests from fans. To get your request in, tweet your song request with #GarthRequestLive or share a comment on Brooks' Facebook page. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT on March 23.

"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time!" Brooks wrote on social media.

 

Read More: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood: A Country Superstar Love Story

Several country artists have been live streaming concerts to lift fans' spirits as the CDC encourages social distancing and concerts across the country have been postponed or canceled. On March 16, President Donald Trump issued guidelines that called for Americans to limit gatherings of more than 1o people.

Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde and many more have played live stream sets for fans in the past week.

Combs, who performed a 20 minute acoustic set from his garage, says he plans on doing one every week of the quarantine.

"Probably every week that we're quarantined I'll do one of these," Combs said. "Just 'cause I hope you guys like these and I like playing music and I probably don't have much going on in the next couple of days that I can think of. I hope you're staying safe out there."

Craving that old school Garth and Trisha? With the majority of us staying home, now is the perfect time to expand your collection for anytime listening.

Now Watch: ZZ Top are Texas Legends Who've Stayed Together for 50 Years

recommended for you

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to Play Free Livestream Concert