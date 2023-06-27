Garth Brooks Names Texas Country Great as Dream Guest for Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks would love for his honky-tonk hero to join him under the bright lights of Sin City.

When asked by CMT's Hot 20 Countdown about his dream special guests for his ongoing Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency in Las Vegas, he had an intriguing answer that included a fellow Country Music Hall of Famer.

"Well, Adele's here. Which is unbelievable," he said. "Sting's here. We all grew up to that [music]. I'm a big James Taylor fan, [George] Strait. Can you imagine? These are my dream gigs."

Brooks has crossed paths with Taylor before, who covered "The River" when Brooks was honored in 2021 by the Kennedy Center. Sting has country music experience via "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying," a duet with Brooks' fellow Oklahoman Toby Keith. Adele's got her own ties to twang via Chris Stapleton collaboration "Easy on Me."

As for Strait, an on-stage collaboration would be a dream-come-true for Brooks, who first recorded "Friends in Low Places" as a demo being shopped to the Texan.

"The reason they asked me to do the demo was because I wanted to be George Strait for years, so I do a pretty good impersonation of him," Brooks told Taste of Country in 2018. "So the original demo of 'Friends in Low Places' I did my best George Strait on it before I ever had a record deal."

Strait joined Brooks, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean for a new version of "Friends in Low Places" that appeared on Brooks' 2016 box set The Ultimate Collection.

In addition, Brooks has shared multiple times over the years that he wrote "Much Too Young (to Feel This Damn Old)" in the '80s as a potential Strait cut.

Brooks announced on May 18 that his string of sold-out Las Vegas residency concerts will extend well into next year. Eighteen added dates begin next April and last until the middle of July. The announcement came the same day that the original slate of 27 dates began.