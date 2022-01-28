Entertainment

From Dollywood to Hollywood: How Dolly Took Over Tinsel Town

Dolly Parton holds a mic in publicity portrait for the film 'Straight Talk', 1992. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)/ Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)/ Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

Born in a tiny log cabin in East Tennessee, Dolly Parton grew up with big dreams and even bigger talent. Once she conquered Music City, she set her sights on Hollywood, though she never forgot her Tennessee roots.

Parton's many beloved big screen characters, from Doralee Rhodes (9 to 5) to Truvy Jones (Steel Magnolias) were whipsmart southern women filled with the heart and charm of Dolly herself.

But even before she was starring opposite Jane Fonda and Shirley MacLaine, Parton was a pro at performing on television. After all, her first big break was performing on The Porter Wagoner Show. She made her debut on the program in 1967 and would stay with the show until 1974. A little over a decade later, she'd have a variety show of her very own.

To trace Parton's journey from country star to Hollywood leading lady, we put together a timeline of Dolly's Tinsel Town takeover.

Playboy (1978)

Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session dressed as a playboy bunny, 1978 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session dressed as a playboy bunny, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Parton famously appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978. In 2021, she playfully recreated the cover  for her husband Carl Dean's birthday.

9 to 5 (1980)

Photo of Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman in '9 to 5'
Photo by Apic/Getty Images

Parton's big screen debut was in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5. Though the multitalented singer-songwriter wasn't yet known as an actor, co-star and producer Jane Fonda knew she was perfect for the role.

"I suddenly [got] an image of Dolly Parton sitting at a typewriter," Fonda said. "And I thought that would be something, to have Dolly Parton in her first movie playing a secretary in a movie that, among many other things, is going to touch upon sexual harassment. She's perfect."

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in a publicity still for '9 to 5', directed by Colin Higgins, 1980.
American actresses (left to right) Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in a publicity still for '9 to 5', directed by Colin Higgins, 1980. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

Dolly Parton and Actor Loni Anderson attend The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas premiere at Opryland on July 21, 1982 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Singer/Songwriter/Actor Dolly Parton and Actor Loni Anderson attend The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas premiere at Opryland on July 21, 1982 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Two years after the premiere of 9 to 5, Parton starred opposite Burt Reynolds in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, a musical comedy about a Texas brothel ran by Miss Mona Stangley (Parton).

Read More: The 10 Best Dolly Parton Movies, Ranked

Rhinestone (1984)

Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton co-star in the film 'Rhinestone',
Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton co-star in the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by Juergen Vollmer/Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Parton teamed up with Sylverster Stallone for Rhinestone, which features Parton portraying country singer Jake Farris, who bets that she can turn New York cab driver Nick (Stallone) into a country singer. The film was... not a commercial or critical success. (It has a 14 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.) But it did result in original Dolly Parton songs, such as "What a Heartache."

Sylvester Stallone And Dolly Parton at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California
Sylvester Stallone And Dolly Parton at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In 1984, Parton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dolly TV Series (1987)

American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in front of a Excalibur on September 26, 1987 in Los Angeles, California.
American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in front of a Excalibur on September 26, 1987 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

In 1987, Parton launched her variety series Dolly, which featured a slew of A-list guests, such as Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Burt Reynolds, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Willis, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and more.

Read More: Dolly Parton's 10 Best Cover Songs, Ranked

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Steel Magnolias actresses Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacClaine, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah pose for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California.
Steel Magnolias actresses Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacClaine, Dolly Parton, and Daryl Hannah pose for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

"I have a strict policy that nobody cries alone in my presence" and "There is no such thing as natural beauty" are just two of the classic quotes from Truvy Jones, Parton's character in Steel Magnolias, the classic 1989 southern flick based on the play by Robert Harling.

Dolly Parton as a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show at the Hilton Hotel in New York City, November 3, 1989.
Dolly Parton as a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show at the Hilton Hotel in New York City, November 3, 1989. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Straight Talk (1992)

Dolly Parton holds a mic in publicity portrait for the film 'Straight Talk', 1992.
Dolly Parton holds a mic in publicity portrait for the film 'Straight Talk', 1992. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

 

Dolly Parton takes a bath in a scene from the film 'Straight Talk', 1992.
Dolly Parton takes a bath in a scene from the film 'Straight Talk', 1992. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

The 1992 comedy Straight Talk features Parton as Shirlee Kenyon, a down-and-out woman turned advice guru.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party (1997)

Dolly Parton during 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals at Morton's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Dolly Parton during 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals at Morton's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Sam Levi/WireImage)

In 1997, Parton attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The year before, she had appeared in the television film Unlikely Angel.

Oscar Nomination (2006)

Dolly Parton, nominee Best Song for Travelin' Thru from Transamerica
Dolly Parton, nominee Best Song for Travelin' Thru from Transamerica (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

In 2006, Parton was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Travelin' Thru" from Transamerica.

Joyful Noise (2012)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah onstage during VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah onstage during VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Vh1)

The 2012 film Joyful Noise stars Parton and Queen Latifah as rival church choir members preparing for a national competition.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Jeremy Jordan, Angela Grovey, Dexter Darden, Dolly Parton, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Courtney Vance and DeQuina Moore attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Joyful Noise" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Jeremy Jordan, Angela Grovey, Dexter Darden, Dolly Parton, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Courtney Vance and DeQuina Moore attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Joyful Noise" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors (2015)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Actress Jennifer Nettles and executive producer Dolly Parton speak onstage during NBC's 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Actress Jennifer Nettles and executive producer Dolly Parton speak onstage during NBC's 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In 2015, Parton executive produced and narrated Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on Parton's life. In 2016, she appeared in Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love as the "Painted Lady."

Read More: Dolly Parton's Many Netflix Collabs, From 'Dumplin'' to Her Upcoming Appearance on 'Grace & Frankie'

Dumplin' (2018)

Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 06, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 06, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Though Dolly didn't appear onscreen in Dumplin', in many ways, she inspired the film. Dumplin' centers on a teenager who idolizes Parton and turns to the country legend's music for strength. Parton scored the film and wrote six original songs for the soundtrack, including a collaboration with Jennifer Aniston.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019)

Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

In 2019, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an anthology series based on Parton's songs, premiered on Netflix.

Grace & Frankie

Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actors Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Last year, Parton announced that she'd be reuniting with her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to film a guest spot on the Netflix hit Grace & Frankie. 

 

Related Videos

recommended for you

From Dollywood to Hollywood: How Dolly Took Over Tinsel Town