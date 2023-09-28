12 Ideas and Tips To Help You Throw the Ultimate Friendsgiving This Year

Friendsgiving is the toned-down version of Thanksgiving we all secretly want. No boundary-oblivious great aunts asking about your love life. No tension-filled kitchen as Mom simultaneously preps both the turkey and all of the requested sides. No formal attire required to enter the family kitchen. Just a select group of people you actually like gathering together to eat a delicious, carb-centric meal full of turkey, fall pies and more.

But of course, it's never quite as simple as that.

Between miscommunications on who is supplying the mashed potatoes and the societal pressure to create an Instagram-worthy spread, there's potential for Friendsgiving to become just as chaotic as its traditional counterpart. Without the right amount of prep, you might find yourself stress-eating all of the stuffing before the party even starts.

A casual Friendsgiving should give off the vibe of a spontaneous potluck but have the coordination and flow of a well-planned event. Thankfully, walking that line is a lot easier than it seems. With a little foresight and a willingness to break some unnecessary Thanksgiving traditions, you can put together the kind of Friendsgiving that will have your guests thankful for your friendship all year long.

Ready to host the social event of the season? Read on for our top Friendsgiving tips.

Send out invites two weeks in advance

People are busy. So give your friends a heads-up two weeks in advance so they have plenty of time to plan, RSVP, and prep their meals. As for the timing, early November or after Thanksgiving weekend (Thanksmus, anyone?) are ideal for accommodating travel schedules.

Keep it to pies and sides

Save the turkey headache for the big day and focus on the foods we're all really here for: the pies and the sides. By eliminating the most time-consuming dish, you're already setting the tone for a stress-free gathering.

Make it a potluck

As the host, you're already providing the space and probably some of the main dishes. Have your guests bring their favorite side dish or fall dessert to share. This not only takes the pressure off of you to cook everything, but it also adds variety to the meal and allows everyone to contribute in their own way.

And—for the love of all things holy—make a shared Google Spreadsheet to catalog what everyone is bringing. It'll save you from an excess of green bean casseroles and a lack of pumpkin pie.

Consider a brunch

Who says Friendsgiving has to be a dinner? Consider hosting a brunch instead. It gives everyone a break from all the traditional foods we're already consuming and allows for lighter, more creative dishes. Plus, mimosas and Bloody Marys are always a hit.

Make ahead everything you can

Do not wait until the day of to cook all your food. Prep and bake casseroles, mashed potatoes, pies, and anything else you can the night before. Your future self will thank you.

Outsource some non-food tasks

Not everyone is skilled in the kitchen. If you have guests who aren't on a first-name basis with their oven, assign them tasks that don't involve cooking. This could be bringing decorations, creating a playlist, or making a festive beverage for everyone to enjoy.

Create a signature cocktail

Every good party needs a signature fall cocktail. Whether it's a punch or a self-serve margarita bar, having a designated drink adds an extra fun element to the gathering. Plus, it saves you from constantly playing bartender and allows guests to serve themselves at their leisure.

Set a dress code

I don't know when it became a requirement to wear jeans and a nice sweater to stuff your face, but it has to stop. And it stops with you setting a casual dress code. Maybe it's a tracksuit, pajamas, or your best holiday onesie. Whatever it is, make it clear that no one needs to wear hard pants or heels for this occasion.

Chill out on decor

It's tempting to want to impress your guests with a perfectly styled table setting, but remember that you're all friends and not dining at Buckingham Palace. Keep it simple with a cute Friendsgiving banner or nice flower arrangement, and let the food take center stage.

Create a gratitude board

Encourage your guests to express their gratitude via a collective gratitude board. Whether it's a chalkboard sign or the tablecloth, have everyone write down what they're thankful for. It's a great way to get into the spirit of the season.

Have a post-dinner activity

Eating can't be the only form of entertainment at your gathering. Head out to the backyard for some touch football or set up a series of board games. If you don't, your guests will fall into a food coma.

Set up a takeout station

No matter how much your friends claim they can eat, you will be left with tons of food. Make it easier to share the leftovers by setting up a takeout station. Have to-go containers, plastic bags, and foil on hand so that everyone can easily pack up their favorite dishes to enjoy the next day.

READ MORE: 20 Thanksgiving Activities To Make Your Turkey Day a Feast of Fun