In my humble opinion, "Four Christmases" stands as one of the most underrated Christmas movies to date. Regardless of your family background, the tale of a couple navigating multiple Christmas celebrations on one chaotic Christmas Eve resonates universally, offering both relatable moments and uproarious humor, largely attributed to its stellar ensemble cast. Boasting multiple Oscar winners, renowned country singers, and even a celebrated director, the "Four Christmases" cast adds an extra layer of excellence to the holiday comedy.

Directed by Seth Gordon, the festive comedy features Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn as a couple attempting to escape their San Francisco home for a beach vacation. Their plans crumble when canceled flights compel them to confront all four sets of parents, exposing the lies they told to avoid family gatherings. Screenwriters Jon Lucas, Scott Moore, Matt Allen, and Caleb Wilson skillfully weave the drama and chaos of the Christmas season into comedic gold for the talented cast to deliver on-screen.

A noteworthy detail: Executive producer Peter Billingsley, famed for his role as Ralphie in the timeless Christmas classic "A Christmas Story," also plays a small role in "Four Christmases" as one of the airline ticket agents. The film boasts a robust supporting cast, including Katy Mixon, Carol Kane, Colleen Camp, Jack Donner, Steve Wiebe, Brian Baumgartner, Patrick Van Horn, Skyler Gisondo, and country singers Dwight Yoakam and Tim McGraw.

Curious about what the beloved cast of "Four Christmases" has been up to since the film's release in 2008? Read on to discover the post-2008 endeavors of your favorite "Four Christmases" stars. And be sure to stream it here as well as the other Christmas movies on Max (formerly HBO Max).

1 of 10 1. Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon stars as Kate, who initially goes into the holiday knowing what she wants, but realizes she's ready for the next step of marriage and kids after being around her family. She also has a particularly entertaining scene in which she tries to steal back her pregnancy test from her niece Kasi in the "jump jump." It's no secret that Witherspoon is one of the busiest women in Hollywood. One of the highest-paid actresses in the world, the star went on to appear in numerous high-profile films including "Wild," "Home Again" and "Water for Elephants," and successful TV shows including "Big Little Lies," "Little Fires Everywhere" and "The Morning Show." 2 of 10 2. Vince Vaughn Vince Vaughn in the role of Brad is proof that he's easily one of the funniest guys in the business. Brad is the complete opposite of his father and brothers because he is successful and polished, and has tried to put some of his embarrassing family drama behind him (including his birth name, Orlando). Vaughn went on to star in "Couples Retreat," "The Internship," "Delivery Man," "True Detective" and most recently the film "Freaky." 3 of 10 3. Mary Steenburgen Mary Steenburgen was the perfect choice to play Kate's mother, Marilyn Kinkaid. In maybe one of the most hilarious scenes in the entire movie, she takes the family to the church where her new boyfriend, Pastor Phil, works. She also completely embarrasses her daughter by showing Brad old photos from Kate's rough younger years. The actress went on to appear in "The Proposal," "The Help," "Book Club" and the Hulu Christmas movie "Happiest Season." She's also been married to actor Ted Danson since 1995, one of the sweetest and longest-lasting relationships in Hollywood. 4 of 10 4. Robert Duvall Is there anyone else who could have perfectly captured Brad's father, Howard McVie? Nope. Robert Duvall nailed it. It doesn't matter how many times you've seen this movie, you'll still cackle with laughter watching Brad and Howard try to hook up the new cable dish (Brad's Christmas gift) to the roof. Duvall has since starred in "Crazy Heart," "The Road," "The Judge" and "Wild Horses." 5 of 10 5. Sissy Spacek Brad's mother, Paula, is currently married to his former best friend Darryl (Patrick Van Horn), which makes for some very entertaining tension as Darryl tries to act like a real stepfather. There are so many entertaining scenes in the film, but the game at her house is top-notch. It's especially hilarious watching Brad's brother Denver and his wife, Susan. Sissy Spacek is known for her Oscar-winning portrayal of Loretta Lynn in "The Coal Miner's Daughter." 6 of 10 6. Dwight Yoakam Pastor Phil is hilarious, and Dwight Yoakam does a perfect job capturing the performance of a pastor in a megachurch. The country star has quite an interesting filmography, but this is definitely one of our favorites of his performances. Yoakam, in addition to still having a successful music career, has since appeared in "Dirty Girl," "Bloodworth," "Logan Lucky" and the TV series "Goliath." 7 of 10 7. Tim McGraw Tim McGraw playing Brad's brother Dallas is equally unexpected and hilarious. The country singer portrays the lead character's very different brother and gets incredibly upset when Brad ruins Santa Claus for his young boys. McGraw has had a successful film career over the years separate from his music. He's appeared in "Country Strong," "The Shack" and the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883." 8 of 10 8. Kristin Chenoweth Chenoweth was the perfect choice to play Kate's sister Courtney. Only she could take on such a small role and make it as memorable as anyone else in the movie. The Broadway star, in addition to her musical theatre career, has since starred in "You Again," "The Witches," the Netflix Christmas movie "Holidate" and more. 9 of 10 9. Jon Favreau Jon Favreau is truly hilarious as Brad's other brother, Denver. Not only does he wrestle his brother to the ground multiple times and have incredible chemistry with his on-screen wife, Katy Mixon, but he delivers his lines with pure comedy genius. Favreau has had one of the most interesting careers in the film industry. You most likely recognize him from his array of supporting roles in various films, but he's also become a renowned filmmaker. Favreau has directed numerous films and TV shows including "Iron Man," "The Jungle Book," "The Lion King" and the Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." 10 of 10 10. Jon Voight Jon Voight plays Kate's father, Creighton Kinkaid. Though he only makes an appearance at the end of the film (as the last stop on the list of families), he definitely makes an impression on Kate. He and her mother have come together for the holidays for the sake of the kids and grandchildren and it's a really inspiring thing to witness. Voight, already a celebrated actor in the business, has gone on to appear in "Getaway," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," and the TV series, "Ray Donovan."

Where to Watch 'Four Christmases'

Though the film is 15 years old, plenty of people still watch "Four Christmases" every year. It's become a holiday tradition for those of us who crave some genuine belly laughs with their dose of Yuletide cheer. "Four Christmases" is currently available to stream on Max.

