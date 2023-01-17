C.J. Harris, a former contestant on American Idol, has died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 31. According to NBC News, Harris was rushed to the hospital on Sunday (Jan. 15) in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama while suffering a cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:53 p.m., according to Deputy Walker County Coroner Danielle Calloway.

Harris auditioned for the singing competition show for the first time in 2010. He also tried for spots on The Voice and The X-Factor before auditioning for American Idol again during season 13 in 2014. He was eliminated after the Top 6 round, placing sixth in the competition.

American Idol shared a statement to their Instagram page after the singer's death, writing, "C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will truly be missed."

Harris was born on January 28, 1991 in Jasper, Alabama. He grew up learning how to play the guitar on an instrument gifted to him by his grandfather that only had three strings.

"He said I didn't need to buy a whole new set of strings," Harris said of the guitar given to him by his grandfather. "So I would tune it in a way that when I strummed it, it sounded like it's in a key of whatever."

His mother is also responsible for his love of music. Harris said she was in prison when he was young, but she still managed to fuel his passion for music.

"She would sing to me over the phone and tears would just flow out of my eyes," he once told The Hollywood Reporter.

Harris drew praise from judges Keith Urban, Harry Connick Jr. and Jennifer Lopez during his time on the show. Urban, specifically, told him, "You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing. That's why it's so believable and real...I just believed it and I felt it."