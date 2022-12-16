Keith Urban Shows Holiday Spirit With $200K Donation to Nashville Charities

Keith Urban had enough Christmas spirit in November to deliver financial gifts for three different Nashville-area charities. The country music superstar took time ahead of the Australian leg of his The Speed of Now World Tour to visit with the staff and volunteers of Music Health Alliance and donate $100,000. He played Santa for the Nashville Food Project and Thistle Farms, as well, giving those organizations $50,000 apiece.

"I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people's lives more manageable," Urban shared in a press release. "Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together."

Per its website, Music Health Alliance "is a non-profit organization providing the music industry with healthcare advocacy through health insurance, healthcare resources and confidential guidance."

"Keith Urban's contribution and passion for Music Health Alliance helps our organization, and the people who work tirelessly on our behalf, to provide funds for life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources that serve vulnerable music makers facing healthcare challenges," Tatum Hauck Allsep, Founder and CEO of Music Health Alliance told People. "He's always supported our community and for that we are so appreciative."

Advertisement

The Nashville Food Project mission brings "people together to grow, cook and share nourishing food, with the goals of cultivating community and alleviating hunger in our city."

"This gift from Keith Urban will help so many of our neighbors get the food they want and need," Nashville Food Project CEO CJ Sentell told People. "With this generous donation, we can share more than 15,000 meals and provide seeds, tools and supplies for 100 families to grow their own food in 2023. We are grateful to Keith Urban and others like him who make this work possible every day."

Per its website, Thistle Farms is a two-year residential community for women survivors of trafficking and prostitution.

"We are overcome with gratitude at this gift from Mr. Urban, which will help Thistle Farms light the way for even more women survivors of commercial sex trafficking and exploitation," Tasha Kennard, CEO of Thistle Farms, shared with People. "Twenty-five years ago, we pioneered a unique 2-year residential program in Nashville which incorporates free, trauma-informed care and a supportive community while providing meaningful employment. This gift paves the way for the next woman on the streets who is searching for a way home to find the love and safety she deserves."

Advertisement

Urban's trek through Australia began on Dec. 1. His 2023 Las Vegas residency kicks off in March.

Related Videos