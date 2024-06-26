Ford Just Recalled More Than Half A Million Trucks For Second Time This Year

It's been a rough year to be a Ford owner. The company just announced that it's recalling more than half a million trucks. This is the second time this year that the company has had a mass recall like this.

Ford announced it's recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks due to the transmissions. The company learned the transmission can downshift to first gear at any time. This can be particularly dangerous if you're traveling at high speeds. Ford is recalling its 2014 F-150 pickup trucks.

According to Ford, in documents posted Tuesday, downshifting can be dangerous. It can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, which could potentially cause a crash. There was 396 warranty and field reports and 124 customer complaints. The recall comes after an investigation. Auto safety regulators began investigating the truck after complaints warned about the downshift problem. According to the brand, the issue affects more than 540,000 Ford pickup trucks.

What causes the problem? Well, the transmission speed sensor loses signal with the powertrain control computer. Corrosion may be to blame. Ford dealers will update powertrain control software for free. The company expects to launch repairs for the issue later this year with letters being sent out.

Ford Experiences Recalls

At least 52 people allege that the rear wheels locked up and they lost control. While the company is recalling half a million vehicles, it expects less than 1% to have the issue. The NHTSA is investigating whether the company should have included the vehicles in previous recalls.

Starting in 2016, the company recalled more than 1.5 million vehicles for similar issues. The news comes after Ford recalled more than 450,000 compact SUVs and also pickup trucks earlier this year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alert revealed an issue with the battery that caused vehicles to lose power while driving.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers," Ford said in a statement to CNN at the time. "Safety is a top priority, and we are taking proactive measures to address this issue promptly and effectively."

That recall affected 2021 to 2024 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022 to 2023 Ford Maverick pickup trucks. In total, it affected 456,565 automobiles. It could cause "loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash."