Ford Recalls Half a Million Pickup Trucks and SUVs As Customers Question If They're "Headed For Collapse"

It may not be a good time to be a Ford owner. The manufacturer recently announced it was recalling nearly a half a million pickup trucks and SUVs.

Earlier this week, Ford announced it was recalling 46,000 Escape and Bronco Sport models, according to Consumer Reports. There was a potential issue with the fuel injector that causes it to crack. This could cause fuel vapor or even fuel to leak, which could lead to a fire in the engine bay. This could be disastrous if you're driving, and your engine suddenly catches ablaze.

But, that's not all! Ford just announced it's recalling more than 450,000 compact SUVs and also pickup trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alert rang an alert that the vehicles may have a battery issue. This could cause them to lose power including while driving.

Affected vehicles include 2021 to 2024 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022 to 2023 Ford Maverick pickup trucks. In total, that's 456,565 automobiles affected. According to the alert, these vehicles could have a low battery charge. It could cause "loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash."

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers," Ford said in a statement to CNN. "Safety is a top priority, and we are taking proactive measures to address this issue promptly and effectively."

Ford Fans Aren't Happy By The News

The automobile manufacturer is sending out letters to owners by May 13. You can also call 1-866-436-7332. You'll have to go to your local dealership to fix the issue. The manufacturer is reportedly fixing it for free, so it won't cost you extra. However, it is an inconvenience because no one wants to spend time at a car dealership.

As a former Mustang owner, it's dismaying to hear that the automobile manufacturer made so many slip ups. Consumers have taken to social media to question if Ford's days may be numbered. One person wrote, "If you buy a Ford be prepared for alot of maintenance costs and recalls, first hand experience, never buying a Ford again."

Another questioned, "Ford seems headed for collapse with low sales and huge recalls." Still, another one wrote, "That's Ford for you. Leading the auto industry in recalls and lack of quality control."

Another wrote, "I really do wonder why Ford with the most manufacturing experience has the most recalls!"