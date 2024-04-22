Ford Is Selling A 60th Anniversary-Edition Mustang, But Good Luck Getting One

Ford is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of its Mustang model with a limited edition model that honors its very first model. The only issue is buying one.

You see, the car is really expensive — like I'll be working three jobs just to make the car payment expensive. Priced at $325,000, the price tag alone will have some sticking with what's in their driveway. But that's not all, Ford created a series of hoops that one has to jump through to earn the privilege of blowing $300 grand on a car.

As reported by The Street, interested buyers have to apply to buy the 60th Anniversary model. In addition to having to tell Ford about yourself, the application process requires a series of questions about your past history as a car owner. Ford wants to know if you previously owned a Ford car, if you're active in the motorsports community, and if you have used the brand in any charitable means in the past. Also, the car company wants potential buyers to describe their style.

If you some how qualify then you get the chance to spend $325,000. Yay? You can apply until May 20th for your chance to be a car owner here.

Ford Talks Mustang Anniversary Edition

In a press release, the company opened up about its decision to honor the Mustang's history in the anniversary edition.

"We took inspiration from the original Mustang and applied some of the most special design elements to the latest in this limited production run," says Matt Simpson, Ford Enthusiast Vehicles general manager. "Mustang's design DNA has never been stronger or more enduring than this multi-generational tribute."

The company continued explaining its design inspiration.

"The design was directly inspired by the clean silhouette of the original car," said Stefan Taylor, senior designer, "During the design process, we looked closely at the finely detailed elements of the 1965 Mustang, like the fender badges and wheel center caps. Our focus was capturing the feel of the '65, while also staying true to the Mustang as the modern sports car that it is."

The Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package features anniversary badges on the fenders and trunk. It also has a Vermillion Red, retro-themed stamped aluminum center cap, which was inspired by the 1965 Mustang center caps. The car comes in classic Wimbledon White, modern Race Red, and Vapor Blue colors.

The reason for the application process is Ford is only making 1,965 of this car.