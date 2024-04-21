These Luxury Cars Just Sold For Over a Million Dollars At The Barrett-Jackson Auto Show

This year's Barrett-Jackson Auto Show has car aficionados salivating and holding their wallets. Several cars just sold for more than some make in a lifetime — selling for over $1 million.

Barrett-Jackson holds its The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Palm Beach, Florida. This year's event was held in Palm Beach and featured several luxury and classic cars. It's enough to have fans of cars pumped, but I have to say these prices definitely are out of my ball park range. I consider myself quite accomplished driving around in a $25,000 Dodge Challenger, so I can't see myself spending more than $1 million on a car.

Take the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition for instance. That cherry-red sports car just sold for $1.2 million dollars. Coming at a slightly lower but still blistering $1.1 million, you have the Ford GT Carbon Edition. Definitely a car I could see someone like James Bond riding around in. Just hope there's not a recall. Finally, the chrome Ferrari Spider sold for $1 million. It's safe to say I have a ways to go being able to afford any of these. Check them out below.

Fans Enjoy The Barrett-Jackson Auto Show 2 cars today sold for a Million or over on the Auto Show, it was a wild show today a lot of energy! 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series which you had to be chosen to buy and then chosen for the carbon package 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider another high class vehicle." Fans certainly were thrilled seeing cars go for such an exorbitant amount. One person wrote on X , " @Barrett_Jackson Auto Show, it was a wild show today a lot of energy! 2021 Ford GT Carbon Series which you had to be chosen to buy and then chosen for the carbon package 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spider another high class vehicle."

Another person wrote , "I like watching Barrett-Jackson auctions. Gives you the mood out there. One on at moment in Palm Beach. Current mood: crap that you could have got for next to nothing a few years ago is going for $50k+. Even the commentators are stunned. Classic cars are the ultimate shitcoin. And inflation is not beat."

Still, another person wrote, "Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry, Barrett-Jackson auctions have evolved over the past 50-plus years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world's most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience - in person and on live national and international broadcasts."