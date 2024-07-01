Firerose Claims Billy Ray Cyrus Lied About Not Being Married When They First Started Dating

The drama around Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's split continues with Firerose making new shocking claims. In addition to alleging abuse, Firerose claims that Cyrus misled her about his current relationship status.

According to Firerose, Cyrus approached her about getting together in 2020. At the time, he had asked her to duet on a cover of Tanya Tucker's "Delta Dawn." The two had known each other for over a decade, meeting on the set of Hannah Montana. At the time, Cyrus said he was getting a divorce.

"Every day he told me, 'I'm getting divorced,' but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long," Firerose told PageSix. "I just accepted everything he told me to be true." Fast forward to 2021, Cyrus told her to keep their relationship quiet. A year later, he and Tish went public about their divorce. The news shook Firerose who thought that Cyrus had already finalized the divorce before.

"I would never, ever have entered into a relationship with a married man, but he was such a great manipulator," she said. Likewise, she said that Cyrus was very controlling. She said that he stressed her out so badly that she developed migraines. During one bad migraine, she fainted and ended up at the hospital.

Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose

"Billy had very strict rules," Firerose said. "I didn't have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done ... it was systematic isolation and I couldn't find the courage to leave."

She said that Cyrus banned her from seeing her friends and family. She said, "If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email."

She described a particularly bad time he got angry. "He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, 'You stupid dumb f-ing b-ch, crazy w-re,'" She said. "It was illogical and insane and terrifying."

Meanwhile, Cyrus alleges abuse on Firerose's part. His team alleged, "While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant."