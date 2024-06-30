Firerose Details Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Strict Rules'

More information continues to come out in the ugly divorce between Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus. Real name Johanna Rose Hodges, she defends herself from the many allegations Billy throws at her with some of her own. Now, she dives into detail into her nightmarish marriage.

Recently, Page Six interviews Firerose to extrapolate more detail from the allegations she expresses in court documents. She happily obliges. Moreover, she hopes to paint a fuller portrait of their messy relationship and who Billy Ray Cyrus truly is as a man.

Hodges explains a cycle of abuse that keeps her from ever leaving. "Billy had very strict rules," she sighs. "I didn't have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done ... it was systematic isolation and I couldn't find the courage to leave."

Firerose Reveals Her Side of the Story

Additionally, Firerose tells Page Six that she could never simply reach out to friends and family for help. Billy allegedly bans them from ever coming over. Every form of communication with the outside world needs to go through screening from Cyrus. ""If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email," she says.

Lastly, Firerose gives some light to the brutal verbal abuse and some of the seclusion from the outside world she endures during the marriage. "He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, 'You stupid dumb f-ing b-ch, crazy w-re,'" Hodges emphasizes. "It was illogical and insane and terrifying."

Billy Ray Cyrus expresses the exact opposite sentiments. He alleges that, if anything, Firerose would abuse him and take advantage of his kindness through exploiting him for money. Cyrus adds that their marriage never thrives out of a place of true, mutual love. Rather, he paints Hodges as nothing but a gold digger.

Ultimately, Firerose feels betrayed by Billy Ray Cyrus. She laments, "This is a smear campaign by the person I was deeply in love with for four years and in a relationship with and who has decided to wage full blown war against me."