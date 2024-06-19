Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Firerose Begged Him Not To Divorce Her

The drama around Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce is heating up. The latter accused Cyrus of being abusive and also dropping the divorce on her the same day she was getting surgery.

Cyrus is firing back at Firerose by leaking private messages between the two. He shared a handwritten letter that Firerose supposedly wrote to Page Six. The letter begged Cyrus to work through their differences and not to proceed with the split.

"I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby," Firerose allegedly wrote. "Please let's work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience. I need you. I love you. I am so sorry."

Likewise, Cyrus also leaked some text messages exchanged between him and Firerose. In one message, Firerose expressed feeling lost post-breakup.

"I'm praying with my entire soul that we can find each other again today," the message reads. "I feel completely loss & miss you more than I can explain."

"You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24/7. I miss you terribly," the text continues. "My heart is shattered & I need my best friend right now more than ever."

Firerose alleged that she lost five pounds from stress due to the divorce. She asked for Cyrus to reconcile their relationship. "I don't want to live without you," the message goes on. "Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you by my side."

Billy Ray Cyrus Proceeds With Divorce

Meanwhile, Cyrus filed for divorce at the end of May. He cited that the two couldn't reconcile and also alleged that there was fraud at play as well. So what exactly happened? Well, Cyrus accused Firerose of lying to him about never being married before. He said he learned that her last name Hodges came from an ex-husband and not her dad.

He accused the singer of "knowingly, willfully and intentionally committed fraud" to earn a bit of fame at his expense. He claims that she wanted his last name. He said that had he known everything "he would not have entered the bonds of matrimony ... because he did not actually know the true person that she was."

Likewise, Cyrus accused the singer of attempting to isolate him from his family. He claimed that she intentionally blocked one of his daughters from his phone. Cyrus and daughter Miley haven't been on the best terms.