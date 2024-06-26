Billy Ray Cyrus Alleges Firerose of Abuse And Harassment After Denying Her Own Abuse Claims

The divorce saga continues between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose. The two continue to trade barbs at one another, hurling disturbing allegations at each other back and forth. Now, Cyrus retorts to Firerose's abuse allegations with some of his own.

New court documents surface as Billy Ray rejects the notions of abuse Firerose claims. Rather, he doubles down with abuse allegations of his own. "While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant," the document claims.

Billy Ray Cyrus Responds to Firerose's Allegations

Moreover, a couple pieces of evidence rise to give credence to his claims. His manager Scott Adkins alleges he saw Firerose abuse Billy Ray personally. Additionally, Cyrus brings up a note left behind as a key piece of evidence. He argues that Firerose would not leave an apology note behind, pleading to stay together, if he mistreats her as she claims. Part of it reads, ""Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side."

This all deeply contrasts from Firerose's position. She believes that everyone on his side resides "on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable." Also, she adds that Billy Ray's intention on filing for divorce is deeply intentional. He knows fully well that the Australian singer needs a double mastectomy to help prevent breast cancer in the future.

Billy Ray Cyrus denies this allegation as well. He responds to this by alleging she's using this angle as a form of blackmail and media manipulation. In doing so, she would threaten his career if he tried.

All of this originally stems from money. Cyrus originally files for divorce and a temporary restraining order to block Firerose from accessing any more of his bank and credit accounts. Billy Ray says she walked away with hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.